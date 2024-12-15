Holiday Whipped Chèvre Cheese Spread Recipe

Once the winter holidays are upon us, they seem to gather speed like the Polar Express. This means that the best recipes for entertaining are not only festive, but also fairly simple. Such is the case with this cranberry-topped whipped chèvre spread that developer Kara Barrett describes as a "quick holiday appetizer that comes together quickly." She also says, "The chèvre has a tanginess that complements the tart berry compote. Your guests are sure to love it and it also makes a nice addition to any cheese board." The berries get a sweet-spicy boost from pumpkin pie spice, and the chèvre is flavored with the fragrant essence of vanilla.

All you need to do to make the spread is to whip the cheese with vanilla and cream to give it a sweet richness, then simmer the cranberries with maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice to make a quick and easy compote. (This is similar to cranberry sauce, only thinner and not quite as sweet.) To make things even easier, both of these elements can be prepared ahead and combined just 15 minutes before you intend to eat the spread. This leaves you plenty of time to decide what you're going to spread it on — finger sandwiches, anyone? (We've got plenty more ideas that we'll share below.)