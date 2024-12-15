Holiday Whipped Chèvre Cheese Spread Recipe
Once the winter holidays are upon us, they seem to gather speed like the Polar Express. This means that the best recipes for entertaining are not only festive, but also fairly simple. Such is the case with this cranberry-topped whipped chèvre spread that developer Kara Barrett describes as a "quick holiday appetizer that comes together quickly." She also says, "The chèvre has a tanginess that complements the tart berry compote. Your guests are sure to love it and it also makes a nice addition to any cheese board." The berries get a sweet-spicy boost from pumpkin pie spice, and the chèvre is flavored with the fragrant essence of vanilla.
All you need to do to make the spread is to whip the cheese with vanilla and cream to give it a sweet richness, then simmer the cranberries with maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice to make a quick and easy compote. (This is similar to cranberry sauce, only thinner and not quite as sweet.) To make things even easier, both of these elements can be prepared ahead and combined just 15 minutes before you intend to eat the spread. This leaves you plenty of time to decide what you're going to spread it on — finger sandwiches, anyone? (We've got plenty more ideas that we'll share below.)
Collect the ingredients for the holiday whipped chèvre cheese spread
Not only does this recipe involve very few steps, but it doesn't need many ingredients, either. The base of the spread is goat cheese combined with whipping cream, vanilla extract, and salt. For the compote, you'll need cranberries, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. If you want a crunchy garnish, you can also sprinkle chopped nuts over the top, but these can be omitted to make a more allergy-friendly appetizer.
Step 1: Combine the ingredients for the cheese spread
Add the goat cheese, heavy whipping cream, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Whip the cheese spread
Whip the mixture till it's smooth and creamy.
Step 3: Combine the ingredients for the compote
In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, maple syrup, remaining vanilla extract, ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.
Step 4: Cook and cool the compote
Bring to a vigorous simmer on medium high, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the mixture thickens (about 8–10 minutes). Allow them to cool.
Step 5: Spread the compote over the cheese
Spread the goat cheese in a festive bowl and top with the cooled cranberries. Garnish with nuts, if desired and a drizzle of maple syrup and serve.
- 2 logs plain chèvre (goat cheese), room temp
- ¼ cup heavy whipping cream, more as needed
- 3 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- ½ cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Chopped nuts, optional
- Add the goat cheese, heavy whipping cream, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt to a mixing bowl.
- Whip the mixture till it's smooth and creamy.
- In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, maple syrup, remaining vanilla extract, ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.
- Bring to a vigorous simmer on medium high, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the mixture thickens (about 8–10 minutes). Allow them to cool.
- Spread the goat cheese in a festive bowl and top with the cooled cranberries. Garnish with nuts, if desired and a drizzle of maple syrup and serve.
How can I customize this recipe?
Both elements of this spread — the cheesy bottom and the compote topping — are as customizable as you wish. Instead of chèvre, you could use a different soft, spreadable cheese such as mild mascarpone or herby Boursin. (A small log of chèvre weighs four ounces, so you'll need about half a pound of cheese for this recipe.) You could also lighten up the spread by using half-and-half instead of whipping cream since the cheese provides most of the body. For a slightly different flavor, you could leave out the vanilla and go with a savory addition like chopped chives or chiles.
As for the compote, you can again omit the vanilla in exchange for a different flavoring such as orange extract or zest or an herb such as rosemary. Honey could stand in for maple syrup, or you could replace the liquid with red wine and sweeten the compote with sugar. Even the cranberries can be exchanged for a different fruit such as blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, or a mixture of all three. While you might need to use frozen berries in wintertime, there's no need to thaw them because they'll do so as they cook. If you're using different berries, though, you can cut down on the sweetener since they won't be quite as tart as cranberries.
What could I serve with this recipe?
As we mentioned earlier, the one thing you need to accompany this cheese spread is something to spread it on. You can go simple with crackers, baguette slices, or pita triangles, or lighter with a selection of crudités. If you have a little more time on your hands, you might wish to make homemade bruschetta from a slightly stale baguette or turn saltines into spicy Cajun firecrackers. To lean into the spread's sweeter side, serve it with mini waffles or walnut bread. (Our recipe is made with zucchini, so it would be the perfect way to use up any summertime surplus still left in your freezer.)
If you're planning to serve this spread as part of an appetizer buffet, you could pair it with similar dishes like cranberry-baked Brie, cranberry Brie bites, or a cranberry-orange cheese ball. In this case, might we suggest a tasty holiday mocktail such as Christmas punch made with cranberry and pomegranate juices? (If you want something boozier, try a cranberry Christmas Old Fashioned.) To make the appetizer selection less cranberry-centric, you could also pair the chèvre spread with equally festive snacks like pomegranate and rosemary-topped Christmas deviled eggs or a Caprese Christmas wreath made from green basil, white mozzarella, and red tomatoes.