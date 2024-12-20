The Only Addition You Should Make To Your Ground Beef Burger Patties
In the same way that everyone you meet seems to have devised the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich recipe, there's an endless line of people who feel they've come up with the single best answer to the question: What do you blend into your burger patty? Some like to add an egg to the mix to help keep things moist, others fold in bread crumbs or cheese, or douse their ground beef with soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce. Others think blending sour cream into the meat gives burgers a tangy bite. However, William Djuric, partner at Burgerhead in New York City, said in an interview with Mashed that none of these ingredients make a perfect burger. For that, all you need is a little diced onion.
"I think classic American style burgers should be left alone as much as possible with the exception of gently folding in some onions, or studding the patty with onions before throwing it on the grill or flattop," says Djuric. Onion is the only thing you need to add to your burger patties because it accomplishes two things simultaneously: It works to flavor — quite literally accentuating the taste of the meat — and it adds moisture, as the onions cook and release steam.
Don't forget to season it
Now, the Burgerhead partner isn't saying you shouldn't season your burger at all. William Djuric's tip for the perfect burger is simple: Sprinkle it with salt and pepper once it's on the grill — never before — and maybe a little onion and garlic powder if you're feeling frisky. So long as you stick with only onions mixed into the ground beef, he's got no qualms about getting adventurous with your seasoning during the cooking process. You might even try tossing on some light brown sugar and celery salt for a regular old chop house burger seasoning recipe. "There are really no rules; you can add some hot paprika if you are into something more spicy!"
We know that chopped onions can be stored in the freezer for up to eight months, but will they hold up in formed burger patties? Djuric says yes, advising, "Make sure they are wrapped tightly before freezing." For the best results, try wrapping them individually with plastic wrap, or separating them with parchment paper and wrapping the whole kit and caboodle in cling wrap. When you've got a hankering, Djuric explains that the best way to thaw the patties is to pull them out of the freezer and tuck them in the fridge overnight.