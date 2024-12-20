The Only Addition You Should Make To Your Ground Beef Burger Patties

In the same way that everyone you meet seems to have devised the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich recipe, there's an endless line of people who feel they've come up with the single best answer to the question: What do you blend into your burger patty? Some like to add an egg to the mix to help keep things moist, others fold in bread crumbs or cheese, or douse their ground beef with soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce. Others think blending sour cream into the meat gives burgers a tangy bite. However, William Djuric, partner at Burgerhead in New York City, said in an interview with Mashed that none of these ingredients make a perfect burger. For that, all you need is a little diced onion.

Advertisement

"I think classic American style burgers should be left alone as much as possible with the exception of gently folding in some onions, or studding the patty with onions before throwing it on the grill or flattop," says Djuric. Onion is the only thing you need to add to your burger patties because it accomplishes two things simultaneously: It works to flavor — quite literally accentuating the taste of the meat — and it adds moisture, as the onions cook and release steam.