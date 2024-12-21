The Easy Way To Add More Texture To Black Bean Burgers

When it comes to plant-based burger patties, black beans are a great base ingredient, packed with protein and flavor. And, you can mash them as thoroughly or lightly as you want depending on your patty texture preference (one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with veggie burgers is failing to consider texture, so it's always something to keep in mind). Black bean patties do require some type of binder to ensure everything sticks together properly, and if you want a burger that delivers on both flavor and texture, there's one clear choice: Toss in some crushed tortilla chips as your binder.

Tortilla chips as a binding ingredient basically work the same way as breadcrumbs — they absorb some of the liquid in your black bean patty mixture and work as glue to keep everything together. For best binding results, you should crush or grind the tortilla chips until they're a relatively fine consistency almost like breadcrumbs. A food processor is the quickest way to accomplish this, but use whatever tools you have. The one key difference between tortilla chips and breadcrumbs, however, is that since you're crushing the chips yourself, you can truly customize the final consistency. For black bean patties with a bit more texture, consider reserving a handful of chips that are crushed more coarsely and then folded into the patty mixture. The chips won't be as crispy when cooked as right out of the bag, but you'll still enjoy some extra texture in your burger.

