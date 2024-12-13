Selena Gomez's Taco Bell Engagement Conspiracy Theory, Explained
It's no secret that Selena Gomez is a bona fide foodie with a real love for fast-food fare. While Gomez's go-to post-concert snack hails from iconic California chain Jack in the Box, another famous fast-food establishment may be a little closer to the star's heart, at least where her personal life is concerned. The singer and actress recently revealed her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, and an eagle-eyed TikToker noticed some curious details in Gomez's engagement announcement, which was posted to Instagram. In the short TikTok clip, which features images from the engagement in the background, the poster spies some strategically placed Taco Bell containers, which leads them to claim, "I have further proof that Taco Bell sponsored Selena Gomez's engagement."
The TikToker presents some compelling evidence to support their case. For instance, the positioning of the Taco Bell containers ensures that the brand name is fully visible on the picnic blanket on which Blanco apparently proposed. More evidence comes from Gomez's Instagram story, the background of which makes it appear as though the star is on a set. It's not unheard of for big celebrities to collaborate with fast-food brands, but a sponsored engagement would certainly be a first.
Taco Bell is quite comfortable with viral marketing efforts
While Taco Bell is best known for providing affordable fast-food fare to fans thanks to its focus on inexpensive and versatile ingredients, the chain also has a bit of a cult following. The restaurant has proven that it's not afraid to innovate when it comes to menu items, such as the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which ended up going viral after its release. Additionally, Taco Bell isn't shy about using marketing to engage with fans, particularly when it comes to the brand's social media presence.
Based on these facts, it wouldn't be surprising if the brand played a role in Selena Gomez's engagement announcement, at least in terms of staging and catering. However, commenters on the TikTok video that exposed the potential conspiracy theory offered alternate explanations. One person hypothesized, "Maybe recreated a special place she loves...they can't have privacy in public," while another wondered whether Benny Blanco hadn't reconstructed one of the couple's first dates. One commenter even called into question the look of the Taco Bell packages in the pictures, observing, "The Taco Bell legit looks [AI] generated."
In a statement provided to Mashed, Taco Bell revealed the company did not sponsor Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco. It did, however, share, "We can hear the wedding bells now! We're honored to play even the smallest of roles in their love story, and especially during such a memorable moment. Nothing says 'I Do' like a Mexican Pizza, here's to a forever love!"