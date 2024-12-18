Mean And Green Grinch Cocktail Recipe

We all know the story of the Grinch — the mean, green, Christmas-hating machine who plots to destroy Christmas for the citizens of Whoville, only to have a change of heart (not to mention a resizing) and help restore the beloved holiday after all. "I'm an old school Grinch fan," recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us. "All the movies, all the versions, the story is just so fun and heartwarming. It is that heartwarming aspect that inspired this cocktail."

The cocktail in question is a mean and green Grinch cocktail, one that not only looks like the Grinch, but also gives the drinker a Grinch-like experience with every sip. The key lies in the heart — in both the Grinch and in this cocktail — and as you sip on this at-first tart drink ("with some lovely pops of ginger, melon and coconut," per Watkins), a little sweetness starts to make itself apparent. "After a few sips of holiday cheer and good tiding ... that cold heart starts to melt and spread and seemingly grow 3 sizes with joyful sweetness," Watkins describes.

The ice cubes in this drink aren't just any ice cubes. They're heart-shaped, first of all, but they're also made with maraschino cherry juice instead of water, so that they melt faster and in a more sorbet-like way. The result is a drink that starts out a little mean and a little green, but one that sweetens up as you, the drinker, discover the true meaning of Christmas.

