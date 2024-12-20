Add This To Your Espresso Martini To Make It Brunch-Worthy

While mimosas often have a monopoly on brunch beverages, if you're looking for a spiked sip earlier in the day, an espresso martini's flavor profile makes it a natural fit. However, Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, has a tip to elevate your espresso martini and tailor it perfectly for the brunch table. "One fun addition we add to our espresso martinis is making a cinnamon simple syrup," Goldstein explains to Mashed. "This adds a great warming spice feel that offers latte vibes to the drink."

Advertisement

If you've never made any kind of simple syrup before, don't worry — as the name suggests, it's not complicated. In the easiest variation, creating a cinnamon simple syrup just involves simmering water, sugar, and cinnamon sticks until everything is dissolved. To make it a bit more potent, either increase the amount of cinnamon sticks or allow them to steep for a little bit longer before removing them. To add more brunch-worthiness to the mix, you might try splashing in a dash of maple syrup as well. It'll provide some extra sweetness and more of those morning flavors.

Better yet, cinnamon syrup is an incredibly versatile ingredient to have on hand, so don't worry about making a whole batch just for the occasional espresso martini. It goes just as well in tropical drinks, bringing in some of those warming flavors, and coffee drinks. Or, bring a little extra to the brunch table and drizzle it over your pancakes.

Advertisement