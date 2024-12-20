Have You Ever Noticed That Egg Prices Spike Every Winter? Here's Why

If you've ever felt like egg prices tend to creep up as the temperature falls, you're definitely onto something. Although eggs are the food that has seen the greatest price increases from inflation, historical data shows the price of eggs generally rises during the winter holidays. But just what is it about the end of the year that seems to make prices rise? The most essential microeconomic explanation is that more people are cooking and baking around Thanksgiving and Christmas than at other times of the year.

The weekly USDA Egg Markets Overview explicitly states that the "December baking season" as the major driver of demand for eggs in the latter months of the year. American Egg Board president and CEO Emily Metz aknowledges that November and December are peak egg season, telling PBS News, "You can't have your holiday baking, your pumpkin pie, your stuffing, without eggs."

Rising egg prices are easy to understand from the supply side as well. Egg inventories for the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas show a trend for retail stock to swell in the run-up to the holidays, only to plummet during the holiday weeks.