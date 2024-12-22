Don't Make These 2 Mistakes When Using Eggnog In Your Dessert Recipes
Ah, eggnog — the holiday superstar that steals the show with its nostalgic flavors and creamy finish. But as with any diva ingredient, it's a little high-maintenance. While eggnog is a delicious addition to your dessert repertoire, it requires finesse in order to find its rightful place among cookies, cakes, breads, ice cream, and various sweet treats. Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, shared a few pro tips with Mashed to help navigate the quirks of this iconic beverage.
One of the most common mistakes people make when infusing a homemade eggnog recipe into desserts is assuming the drink can be a pure substitute for eggs. However, the eggs in eggnog lose their binding and leavening properties when combined with the sugar, cream, spices, and alcoholic spirits. So, essentially, eggnog works well as a liquid ingredient rather than a structural one. Therefore, you should save your leftover eggnog for Christmas morning as a luxurious milk stand-in for French toast, pancakes, waffles, cereal, and oatmeal. If you want to integrate eggnog more easily into dishes and avoid guessing games, carefully adjust the liquid-to-dry ratio or simply opt for trustworthy recipes that specifically call for eggnog. Steele also warned against attempting to whip your eggnog exactly as you would cream.
Eggnog doesn't have to be tricky
"You can't whip it like whipped cream," Lisa Steele went on to say of eggnog, "but you can add some to your heavy cream when you're whipping it to give the whipped cream the eggnog flavor." She advised adding ¼ to ⅓ cup of eggnog per cup of heavy cream, but timing is key. Wait until your cream has started to thicken and form soft peaks before incorporating the eggnog. Adding it too early can prevent the cream from achieving the desired volume and consistency.
While eggnog's warm, cozy notes make it a wintertime favorite, it's crucial to maintain a balance. For instance, since eggnog is already packed with sugar and milk, adjust the other elements accordingly. Too much eggnog can leave you with an overly rich or cloying result. Start with small amounts and taste as you go, especially when making garnishes and fillings like eggnog frosting or custard. Eggnog shines in recipes where it can take center stage, such as bread pudding and panna cotta. Plus, its smooth texture pairs beautifully with starches or as a complement to dairy components.