Don't Make These 2 Mistakes When Using Eggnog In Your Dessert Recipes

Ah, eggnog — the holiday superstar that steals the show with its nostalgic flavors and creamy finish. But as with any diva ingredient, it's a little high-maintenance. While eggnog is a delicious addition to your dessert repertoire, it requires finesse in order to find its rightful place among cookies, cakes, breads, ice cream, and various sweet treats. Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, shared a few pro tips with Mashed to help navigate the quirks of this iconic beverage.

One of the most common mistakes people make when infusing a homemade eggnog recipe into desserts is assuming the drink can be a pure substitute for eggs. However, the eggs in eggnog lose their binding and leavening properties when combined with the sugar, cream, spices, and alcoholic spirits. So, essentially, eggnog works well as a liquid ingredient rather than a structural one. Therefore, you should save your leftover eggnog for Christmas morning as a luxurious milk stand-in for French toast, pancakes, waffles, cereal, and oatmeal. If you want to integrate eggnog more easily into dishes and avoid guessing games, carefully adjust the liquid-to-dry ratio or simply opt for trustworthy recipes that specifically call for eggnog. Steele also warned against attempting to whip your eggnog exactly as you would cream.

