Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Cook's Country Revealed

America's Test Kitchen is a sprawling multimedia project, consisting of multiple magazines, podcasts, spin-off series, and more. Chief among those spin-offs is "Cook's Country" — or technically, "Cook's Country TV," to differentiate it from the identically titled magazine that inspired it. Whereas most spin-offs, like "Julia at Home" or "Today's Special with Ashley Moore," are web-only, "Cook's Country" is the sole additional component of the America's Test Kitchen empire to air on traditional TV.

While "Cook's Country" is similar to "America's Test Kitchen," in that it spotlights many of the same chefs walking viewers through rigorously tested recipes, what sets it apart is a narrower focus on regional American specialties. Of course, even if "Cook's Country" is simple in concept, there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than might be immediately apparent. After all, no TV show makes it to 17 seasons and counting without a whole lot of hard work. For both prospective viewers new to the world of "America's Test Kitchen" and seasoned fans alike, here's some insight into just what goes on behind the scenes of "Cook's Country." Or put another way, the following are all key ingredients in the recipe behind the show responsible for some of your favorite recipes.

