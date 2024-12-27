Why You Don't Need To Use Expensive Wine When Making Boozy Granitas

We need to talk about granitas — you know, that icy Sicilian dessert that will keep you cool in any weather. If you haven't yet experimented with turning the fruity, frosty treat into your new favorite cocktail, allow us to introduce you to Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' strawberry rosé granita recipe. Made with fresh strawberries, rosé wine, and sugar, this crowd-pleaser is perfect for entertaining and enjoying solo, even when you're balling on a budget.

"You do not need to break the bank sourcing a bottle of rosé for this recipe," Watkins explains. What's more, you shouldn't dread the thought of your wine-enthusiast friend sniffing out your budget-friendly booze, either. It's true that less expensive bottles often have higher levels of tannins and acidity, giving the product a bit more bite. But thanks to the addition of strawberries and sugar (which can mask a deep well of unpleasantness), any less-than-desirable flavors in your wine of choice will be nearly eradicated by the time it reaches granita status.