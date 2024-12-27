Why You Don't Need To Use Expensive Wine When Making Boozy Granitas
We need to talk about granitas — you know, that icy Sicilian dessert that will keep you cool in any weather. If you haven't yet experimented with turning the fruity, frosty treat into your new favorite cocktail, allow us to introduce you to Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' strawberry rosé granita recipe. Made with fresh strawberries, rosé wine, and sugar, this crowd-pleaser is perfect for entertaining and enjoying solo, even when you're balling on a budget.
"You do not need to break the bank sourcing a bottle of rosé for this recipe," Watkins explains. What's more, you shouldn't dread the thought of your wine-enthusiast friend sniffing out your budget-friendly booze, either. It's true that less expensive bottles often have higher levels of tannins and acidity, giving the product a bit more bite. But thanks to the addition of strawberries and sugar (which can mask a deep well of unpleasantness), any less-than-desirable flavors in your wine of choice will be nearly eradicated by the time it reaches granita status.
Keep the vibes high and the ABV low
The subtle difference between a slushie and a granita lies in the fact that the former is made with syrup in a frozen beverage machine, while the latter is crafted by hand-shaving ice made with fruit juice. In the case of Patterson Watkins' strawberry rosé granita, you first must make a syrup with sugar and rosé wine before blending strawberries into the mixture. While these ingredients do most of the heavy lifting in the flavor department, try not to rely on them entirely. You certainly don't need to use expensive wine, but you should still opt for one that tastes good, as it's one of only three ingredients.
Because you'll be gradually hand-shaving the ice that forms over a couple of hours, Watkins also recommends picking a bottle with a relatively low ABV (alcohol by volume). Pure alcohol has a significantly lower freezing point than water, but because wine contains both water and alcohol, it will freeze — the process will just take longer the higher the alcohol percentage of your wine. Keeping the ABV low ensures you won't be waiting all day for ice to form and to enjoy your new favorite boozy treat.