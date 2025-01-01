The Best Buffet Dessert Bars In The US

Buffet etiquette rules state that you have to wait your turn patiently in line to load up your plate. Does that still apply if you head straight to the dessert table, though? We have a go-getter attitude when it comes to dessert. So, our vote is for beelining to the sweet treats and skipping long main course lines. Of course, this is only satisfying if you're at a buffet with a superior dessert bar, and we've uncovered some of the best around.

Advertisement

Pudding and pastries and cakes, oh my! From luxury eateries found within casinos to down-home food spots, some seriously killer sweets are hidden in the recesses of buffets. To take these dessert heavy buffets on, you may want to skip the main meals all together. We've scoured through reviews, menus, and foodie vlogs to find the very best buffet dessert bars in the United States. Whether you're a brownie girlie, cobbler queen, or flan man, these buffets have a little something sweet for everyone ... and then a whole lot more.