Justin Timberlake's Top Cereals Are Absolute Classics
Justin Timberlake: singer, actor, former boy band heartthrob, and breakfast aficionado. Regarding the latter, his morning ritual involves eating two breakfasts, both before and after his daily workout. Beyond protein-rich grub like eggs and flax seed-infused waffles, JT has a sweet tooth, especially for nostalgia-inducing cereals. The star shared his five all-time favorite cereals on TikTok. The video, captioned, "To be clear, this is not an ad. Cereal is just important to me," has garnered more than 200,000 likes.
Ranking at No. 5 is Honey Nut Cheerios. Timberlake describes the ring-shaped oats as "a staple, good for your heart." This timeless cereal is beloved for its lightly sweet flavor and crisp, tender bite. Contradictory to its name, a box of Honey Nut Cheerios contains no nuts — one of many myths about Cheerios. Next up, he brings in the sugar-dusted, milled corn joy of Frosted Flakes. "They're grrrreat!" he declares, channeling the iconic brand mascot Tony the Tiger like a pro. He enjoys making Frosted Flakes even tastier — and perhaps more wholesome — by adding sliced bananas.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the GOAT
Things get a bit more playful with Fruity Pebbles, Justin Timberlake's third place pick. The crispy rice cereal — which has featured The Flintstones on its packaging since its launch in 1971 — is famous for its fruity flavors and technicolor palette. However, he advises, "You don't wanna dunk too much before you eat them, 'cause they do get soggy fast." At number two is Cap'n Crunch, a choice that also comes with a word of caution: "This one, you wanna dunk extra. Otherwise, rest in peace to the roof of your mouth," Timberlake jokes, highlighting the corn- and oat-based cereal's texture, which is notorious for being a bit aggressive on the palate.
Reigning supreme on Timberlake's list is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which he crowns as "the GOAT of cereals." With its satisfying blend of cinnamon and sugar and ability to transform milk into liquid gold, the prizewinner is a major crowd-pleaser — and his fans agree. "CTC for the win!," one user rejoiced. Another wondered, "Who else just bought Cinnamon Toast Crunch????" Several fans pointed out that, during his prime *NSYNC days, the de facto leader professed his love for Apple Jacks, which somehow didn't make the cut. Timberlake's breakfast breakdown reminds us that sometimes, the simplest things — like a bowl of cereal — deserve their time in the spotlight.
