Justin Timberlake's Top Cereals Are Absolute Classics

Justin Timberlake: singer, actor, former boy band heartthrob, and breakfast aficionado. Regarding the latter, his morning ritual involves eating two breakfasts, both before and after his daily workout. Beyond protein-rich grub like eggs and flax seed-infused waffles, JT has a sweet tooth, especially for nostalgia-inducing cereals. The star shared his five all-time favorite cereals on TikTok. The video, captioned, "To be clear, this is not an ad. Cereal is just important to me," has garnered more than 200,000 likes.

Ranking at No. 5 is Honey Nut Cheerios. Timberlake describes the ring-shaped oats as "a staple, good for your heart." This timeless cereal is beloved for its lightly sweet flavor and crisp, tender bite. Contradictory to its name, a box of Honey Nut Cheerios contains no nuts — one of many myths about Cheerios. Next up, he brings in the sugar-dusted, milled corn joy of Frosted Flakes. "They're grrrreat!" he declares, channeling the iconic brand mascot Tony the Tiger like a pro. He enjoys making Frosted Flakes even tastier — and perhaps more wholesome — by adding sliced bananas.