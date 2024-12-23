How Many Beers Are Actually In A Pony Keg?

Although canned and bottled beer has become more common than ever these days, there's no denying the appeal of a fresh beer on draft, straight from the keg. Still, many people are relatively uninformed about draft beer and the kegs that supply it, even down to basics like how many beers are in various sizes of keg. Let's take a closer look at the particulars for one of the most common sizes, the pony keg.

A pony keg is an informal name for the quarter-barrel keg, which holds 7.75 gallons in North America. That's just over 82 12-ounce servings, the size of most cans and bottles. That also amounts to 62 pints, provided that each serving is exactly 16 ounces. However, the true number of draft beers in pint glasses poured from this volume would be slightly more, as most bartenders leave a bit of room at the top of the glass so customers can avoid spilling.