How Many Beers Are Actually In A Pony Keg?
Although canned and bottled beer has become more common than ever these days, there's no denying the appeal of a fresh beer on draft, straight from the keg. Still, many people are relatively uninformed about draft beer and the kegs that supply it, even down to basics like how many beers are in various sizes of keg. Let's take a closer look at the particulars for one of the most common sizes, the pony keg.
A pony keg is an informal name for the quarter-barrel keg, which holds 7.75 gallons in North America. That's just over 82 12-ounce servings, the size of most cans and bottles. That also amounts to 62 pints, provided that each serving is exactly 16 ounces. However, the true number of draft beers in pint glasses poured from this volume would be slightly more, as most bartenders leave a bit of room at the top of the glass so customers can avoid spilling.
The right size for your event?
A pony keg should be enough for a party of 20 guests if each person consumes two to four 12-ounce servings. Larger gatherings or greater alcohol consumption might require upgrading to a half-barrel keg, which, as the name suggests, is double the size of the quarter-barrel pony.
It's vital to keep these quantities in mind when planning your event. If you're using the common home method of tapping a keg known as a picnic pump, your beer will only stay fresh for 12 to 24 hours and should be consumed within that period. Kegerators or draft systems can significantly extend this period but aren't often part of an average beer drinker's home equipment. In contrast, canned beers last several months at a minimum and can frequently be enjoyed for years without significant decreases in quality if stored correctly.
If this all seems too complicated, it may be best to leave the kegs to the professionals. That way, the only quantity you need to worry about is how many drinks are in a pitcher — a much more manageable quantity for any size crowd.