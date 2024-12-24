You've Been Boiling Hot Dogs Wrong This Entire Time

From surprisingly tasty gas station dogs to toppings-laden ballpark franks, you really can't beat the classic hot dog. This all-American meal is also pretty easy to make at home, especially when it comes to boiling a whole mess of franks in one fell swoop. Because even simple cooking techniques require the right knowledge to pull off successfully, we asked Amelia Eudailey, owner of Hej Hej Swedish Style Hot Dogs, about how to avoid mistakes when boiling these sausages at home. Here are her exclusive answers.

Advertisement

According to Eudailey, boiling your dogs for too long is the biggest mistake you can make. The chef explained, "Generally speaking, you only need to bring the hot dog water to a low boil or a simmer, and then you can put a lid on the cover of your pot and do what we call 'hot hold' the hot dogs in the water." Once the water reaches the right temperature, you can turn off the stovetop and allow the franks to continue cooking, which greatly reduces the risk of an overdone dog. In general, aim for a temperature range between 150 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can confirm by piercing the boiled dogs with a meat thermometer.