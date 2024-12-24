How To Store Jícama For Ultimate Freshness

Anybody who's eaten jícama knows that it's an easy vegetable to love. Its flavor is so mild and its texture so perfectly crunchy that it's a natural ingredient for slaws and other super-fresh preparations. Is it an easy vegetable to store, though? One would hope: These things can grow up to 5 pounds, so you very well may end up with leftovers.

Luckily, like other root vegetables, jícama keeps pretty well. Whole, unpeeled jícama, in fact, can keep up to four months under the right conditions. They like a temperature between 55 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit, and they should be kept dry, like in a chilly, dark basement. After a couple of months, they might start sprouting a stem, which will make the flesh less juicy, but they'll still be edible.

Chances are, though, that you only need to keep your jícama fresh for a shorter period — maybe just until you get around to whipping up some crunchy apple jícama slaw. You have to peel jícama before you cook and eat it, but be sure to leave the skin on until you're ready to cook, as this will keep the vegetable fresh. You can store a whole, unpeeled jícama in your fridge's crisper drawer or at a cool room temperature for two to three weeks; just make sure it stays dry. After you peel or cut it, jícama will still keep for a respectable amount of time. Think up to a week in the fridge if it's wrapped in plastic.

