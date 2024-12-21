Why Costco Fans Are In Love With Mason Dixie's Pancake Breakfast Sandwiches

While you can hack your way to a homemade McDonald's McGriddle via TikTok, Costco offers a more convenient option for enjoying an equally tasty breakfast sandwich. Frozen Pancake Sandwiches courtesy of the Mason Dixie brand have arrived at Costco locations within the Midwest, and shoppers couldn't be more delighted. Consisting of a sausage patty and egg round sandwiched between two pancakes, these quick and convenient breakfast sandwiches are made even more appealing by the lack of artificial preservatives and the brand's focus on all-natural ingredients.

Advertisement

A Costco membership comes with many benefits, including low-cost bulk goods, free samples, and the always-popular food court. Members also get the chance to discover new and exciting products at Costco, and these Mason Dixie breakfast sandwiches are no exception. According to a Reddit user who made a post extolling the product's many virtues, the Pancake Sandwiches are "definitely a rebuy." One commenter even wrote, "Hopefully these are available in [S]outhern California." It's unclear if the breakfast sandwiches will be released to all Costco locations at some point, but there's no denying the buzz surrounding them.