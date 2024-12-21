Why Costco Fans Are In Love With Mason Dixie's Pancake Breakfast Sandwiches
While you can hack your way to a homemade McDonald's McGriddle via TikTok, Costco offers a more convenient option for enjoying an equally tasty breakfast sandwich. Frozen Pancake Sandwiches courtesy of the Mason Dixie brand have arrived at Costco locations within the Midwest, and shoppers couldn't be more delighted. Consisting of a sausage patty and egg round sandwiched between two pancakes, these quick and convenient breakfast sandwiches are made even more appealing by the lack of artificial preservatives and the brand's focus on all-natural ingredients.
A Costco membership comes with many benefits, including low-cost bulk goods, free samples, and the always-popular food court. Members also get the chance to discover new and exciting products at Costco, and these Mason Dixie breakfast sandwiches are no exception. According to a Reddit user who made a post extolling the product's many virtues, the Pancake Sandwiches are "definitely a rebuy." One commenter even wrote, "Hopefully these are available in [S]outhern California." It's unclear if the breakfast sandwiches will be released to all Costco locations at some point, but there's no denying the buzz surrounding them.
A sweet, savory breakfast sandwich that's close to homemade
As pointed out on Reddit, the Mason Dixie brand was borne from a restaurant concept that captivated the hearts (and bellies) of folks throughout Washington D.C. While the restaurant suffered significant effects from the pandemic, it was able to gain a foothold in the frozen food business thanks to the quality of its products and its insistence on making recipes with simple, wholesome ingredients. This focus is evident in the ingredient list for the brand's Pancake Sandwiches, which is pretty pared down compared to the ingredients found in similar frozen breakfast sandwiches.
To get the most out of your convenient, early morning meal, fans on Reddit recommend heating the Pancake Sandwich in the microwave before using an air fryer to give it the perfect crispy finish. Because the maple flavor can be a little lacking, you may want to add a bit more maple syrup to the sandwich before serving. Whether or not this product will enter into the pantheon of frozen foods Costco shoppers swear by (along with vegetable spring rolls and Kirkland pizzas) remains to be seen, but it's definitely made a positive impression thus far.