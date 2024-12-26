Big Changes Are Coming To Aldi In 2025

In 2024, Aldi acquired Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harvey's grocery stores. This is part of the company's massive expansion, and some of these stores will be converted to new Aldi locations. Aldi has already begun the process of giving 50 an Aldi makeover, with most of these on track to open in 2025.

However, not all Winn-Dixie and Harvey's stores will transition. This makes sense, as a typical Winn-Dixie is about twice the size of an Aldi, so many will continue to operate under the original brand name. The company hasn't revealed specifics about any upcoming changes for Winn-Dixie and Harvey's locations operating under the Aldi umbrella, so only time will tell what its influence might be for these well-known grocery names.

Some people who live near the locations slated for conversion, however, have expressed mixed feelings on the change, with many pointing out that there are things you won't find at Aldi that they can get from Winn-Dixie or Harvey's (for example, a deli counter and money transfer services). One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "They can take the midcity Winn-Dixie from my cold, dead hands." But, for the Winn-Dixie fans living near a remaining store, at least Aldi plans to keep the Winn-Dixie rewards program.

