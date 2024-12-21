Love Is In The Air Early With These January Aldi Finds
If you're not quite ready for the holiday season to be over by the end of December, you could do as the New Orleanians do and simply decorate your tree for the next celebration of the calendar year. Or you could just head over to the nearest Aldi. When it comes to holidays and other special occasions, this company understands the assignment quite well. Valentine's day is no exception.
The discount supermarket chain is known to stock up on snacks, decorations, and gifts that fit the bill for whatever festive event is just around the corner. In fact, we've already got a lineup of January Aldi finds that will have you feeling romantic. From sweet treats to good eats and thoughtful trinkets to charming V-day swag, Aldi has got you covered. There are even some special goodies for the girlies who celebrate their female friendships on Galentine's Day! Let's dive in.
Choceur Chocolate Donuts and Pie Bites
Choceur's premium Belgian chocolates are coming to Aldi on January 8, and we'd venture a guess that a lot of shoppers are going to want a piece of the action! With eight "slices" decorated four different ways, this treat is perfect for sharing with your sweetheart or seven of your best galentines (We see you, Ariana Grande). But if you want to keep it all for yourself, we totally understand. Did we mention they're cream filled? Get yours shaped like slices of pie or donuts for $4.99.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza
Come on and take it. Take another little piece of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza. If cheese is the way to your heart, this little number — made with mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheeses — may well have you falling in love. It's ideal for sharing, so why not get one from Aldi on January 29 for $5.99 and bring half to your bestie. It'll be just like wearing those heart-shaped matching "best friends" necklaces, but better!
Kirkton House Valentine's Day Fabric Garland
If taking down your decorations gives you the post-holiday blues, perhaps you can bring that serotonin back up on January 8 by picking up Kirkton House Valentine's Day Fabric Garland at Aldi. Whether you opt for Red Hearts, Hearts of Pearls, Conversation Hearts, or Be Mine, it makes an oh-so sweet addition to your living room, classroom, or work desk. Imagine all that cuteness for just $4.99!
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
Have y'all ever laid eyes on a dessert so pretty you don't even want to eat it? That's the kind of feeling Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones will elicit ... at least at first. Give it a few moments, and you'll want to dive right in (and maybe go for seconds) because who can really resist strawberry and cream paired with chocolate? You can pick up a box for $3.99 on January 29. Better yet, you could grab four because having a dozen rose cones just feels right.
Crofton Heart Shaped Platter or 4pk Plates
If you're looking to serve up a whole bunch of love this Valentine's day, what cuter way to do it than on a heart-shaped platter or plates? Crofton Heart Shaped Platter or 4pk Plates will be available at Aldi for $9.99 starting on January 15. Your kids or coworkers will totally feel the love if our Valentine's Day M&M cookie recipe is served up on a love heart platter, while the plates will give your romantic dinner a little extra oomph. Both are available in pink or white.
Barissimo Valentine's Coffee Collection
For your favorite coffee aficionado, a day dedicated to love absolutely must involve caffeine. Surely, you'll get bonus points if it's on theme! Enter: Barissimo Valentine's Coffee Collection. With 12 coffee pods in 12 flavors, why not start sipping before V-day begins? You can shop for this collection at Aldi beginning on January 15. For $6.99, these little love potions might make the heart and taste buds sing.
Kirkton House Heart Shaped Candle
If you're planning a romantic dinner for two, Kirkton House's heart shaped candle is one of those Aldi finds that your Valentine's day date will adore. Available in two variations (The Valentino and Pink Roses Bubbles, both priced at $19.99), it's a great way to set the mood. You can get yours at Aldi beginning January 15.
Choceur Valentine's Bark Bags
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you have to give up your chocolate bark. On January 8, Choceur Valentine's Bark Bags will be arriving at Aldi in two decadent flavors: Strawberries Cream and Red Velvet Cookies Cream. Grab a bag (or several) of these tasty little hunks for $3.99 and send those after-Christmas feels running for the snow covered hills.
Heart to Tail Valentine's Day Dog Toy
Hey, Valentine's Day isn't just for humans, okay? Show your four-legged buddy a little extra love with a Heart to Tail Valentine's Day dog toy. Whether your furry friend is more of plushie kind of pup or a tug of war hero, Aldi may just have the right gift for them at the right price (we're talking $3.99). The PBJ Plush Toy, Double Heart TPR Rope Toy Pink, Coffee Mug Plush Toy, Chocolate Strawberries Rope Toy, Bone Plush Toy, and Bear Plush Toy will all be shoppable on January 8.
Kirkwood Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets
Everyone knows chicken nuggets taste better when they're made into a fun shape. On January 15, Kirkwood Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets will be hitting Aldi's freezer aisle. If cuteness correlates to tastiness, we're sure these are going to be a hit. Pop into Aldi, and snag a bag for $6.29, and see for yourself! (P.S. Mix up this copycat Chick-Fil-A sauce recipe for a match made in heaven.)
Kirkton House Galentine's Candle
If you're looking for something a little less romantic, but still plenty sweet to gift your favorite girlie, allow us to introduce Kirkton House Galentine's Candle. Aldi will be stocked with the Friends are Forever candle beginning on January 22. It will cost $3.99 and comes in four scents, including Sweet Peony Vanilla, Lavender Marshmallow, Golden Peaches, Fresh Freesia. So there's a little something different for the Carrie in your group, as well as your Miranda, your Charlotte, and your Samantha.
Priano Heart Shaped Ravioli
Don't just put your heart into making dinner. Actually put hearts into your dinner with Priano Heart Shaped Ravioli, available at Aldi on January 15. Priced at $3.99, these little Parmesan and truffle filled puppies need only be boiled and served. Turn up the heat by adding them to our creamy shrimp diablo recipe, and you're sure to get a little sugar from your sweetie.
Crofton Valentines Mug
If you're planning a whole Valentine's Day extravaganza, you can't wait until the evening to get started! Set the tone for the day bright and early with Crofton Valentines Mug, available at Aldi for $9.99 starting January 8. The heart-shaped handle will have you sipping in style, and whether you get down with pink or like to keep things neutral with a clear colorway, Aldi has got you covered.
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Hearts
Truly, nothing says "I love you" like an assorted box of chocolate truffles. Available on January 8 for $4.49, Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Hearts are a lovely way to tell your lover you were thinking of them. Better yet, consider it an act of self love and snack on them yourself. With six tasty flavors, you do sort of know what you're going to get, and all of it sounds good.
Choceur Heart Shaped Cocoa Bombs
Trying to melt the heart of your honey? Aldi may have just the thing. On January 8, snag a box of Choceur Heart Shaped Cocoa Bombs for $1.99. Stick with the classic Milk Chocolate variety or try the white chocolate and strawberry flavor for a sexy little switch-up.