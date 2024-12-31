What Kind Of Soda Is Best For A Dirty Soda?

Dirty sodas were one of the defining food trends of 2024. While dirty sodas — or more generally, dirty drinks — existed for years prior, their popularity was largely confined to the state of Utah. Eventually, dirty sodas broke containment around 2022 when they became a TikTok trend. As is often the case, it took a while for mainstream culture to adapt, hence the trend's explosion a couple years later. Sonic and Del Taco, for example, both added dirty sodas to their menus in 2024, while Coffee Mate dropped a coconut-lime creamer in collaboration with Dr. Pepper. Swig — one of the leading dirty soda chains — might even be coming to a city near you.

Now that they're mainstream, I decided to figure out what kind of soda works best in a dirty soda. Of course, no such experiment could come anywhere close to comprehensive, given the thousands of possible combinations of sodas and add-ins. For the most complete analysis possible, I purchased as many of the most common varieties of grocery store sodas as was feasible and tried them in two drinks each: one with lime juice and coconut creamer, the other with homemade strawberry purée and vanilla syrup. The following are my thoughts on each soda, before my pick for the best soda in a dirty soda overall.