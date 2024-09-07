What, Exactly, Is A Dirty Drink (And Is It Different From A Dirty Soda)?

You know those articles where you have to scroll and scroll and scroll to find the answer to a simple question? This isn't one of them. Just a few lines in, and we're prepared to tell you the answer: Nope, there's no difference between a dirty drink and a dirty soda. Well, unless you're referring to a boozy drink like a dirty martini or dirty Shirley, since the former contains no soda and the latter is, well, just not in keeping with the dirty-soda spirit. Dirty sodas of the nonalcoholic kind, consisting of soda with added ingredients like fruit, syrup, or cream, were originally popularized by the Mormon community as an alternative to the cocktails and fancy coffee drinks that they consider off-limits for religious reasons.

Even though "dirty soda" is a popular term for the drink, these beverages are often sold as "dirty drinks" instead. This is perhaps because the Utah-based soda chain Swig, which claims to have pioneered the concept, is known to be fairly litigious. In 2017, it settled a lawsuit filed against rival chain Sodalicious for using the term "dirty soda," and now, that word no longer appears on the latter's menu. When Sonic added dirty sodas of its own, it didn't put the two words together, instead playing things safe with the tagline "make it dirty." This may have spared the fast food chain the attention of Swig's founder, Nicole Tanner, who told Nation's Restaurant News that establishments selling dirty sodas under that name may receive cease-and-desist letters. She hasn't sued TikTok, though, of course, so it still has "dirty soda" recipes galore.