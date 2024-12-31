Consisting of raw ground beef, egg yolks, and flavorings like Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper, steak tartare has a reputation for being a sophisticated delicacy. It also works as a sort of upscale comfort food, especially when you consider that steak tartare with fries is a classic French combo. However, the origins of steak tartare are not quite as easy to parse as its popularity. It's often said that the recipe originated with the Tatars, who were lumped in with the Mongol peoples of Central Asia. In the past, the latter group would keep raw horse meat under their saddles that became tenderized after a long day of riding. However, the practice was most likely intended to treat the sores incurred by the galloping horses and not used as a method of food preparation.

Instead, steak tartare as the recipe is known today probably originated in France in the late 1800s or early 1900s. The dish used to be called beefsteack à l'Américaine. Eventually, the recipe underwent alteration at the hands of Georges Auguste Escoffier, a renowned French chef who had a meteoric impact on the culinary world. Chef Escoffier is credited for developing Beefsteack à la Tartare, which consisted of raw beef served with tartar sauce and lacked the egg yolk. In fact, the association with tartar sauce is probably how the dish got its name, as it was a common naming convention for any dish that featured tartar sauce on the side (even though tartar sauce is no longer a common flavoring agent in modern steak tartare recipes).

