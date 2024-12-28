The Biggest Recalls In Omaha Steaks' History
Founded in 1917, Omaha Steaks International, Inc. has become a household name known for premium meats and gourmet entrees shipped straight to doorsteps across America. Though renowned for its quality steaks and convenience, the company also offers a variety of other foods, including side dishes, desserts, and even wine.
Omaha Steaks has always prided itself on quality (in fact, the company has a 100% satisfaction guarantee backed by a generous return policy). However, even the best in the business can stumble. Over the years, the company has dealt with a few notable product recalls — although none of them have seriously tarnished its reputation. This may be thanks in part to Omaha Steaks' quick, effective responses to the issues.
From ground beef to dog treats, these recalls have put the Omaha Steaks name to the test. While no company ever wants to land on the recall list, it happens all the time. Luckily, Omaha Steaks wasn't involved in any of the biggest food recalls that plagued 2024, but fans may want to read on for more details about the biggest recalls in the company's history.
A ground beef recall in 2000
In 2000, Omaha Steaks faced a high-profile recall, pulling approximately 22,000 pounds of ground beef as a result of potential E. coli contamination. A frozen meat patty had been analyzed because the customer who ate it became sick, ultimately leading to the recall. E. coli can cause severe illness, including blood clots, intestinal bleeding, and kidney damage in extreme cases, especially for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.
The impacted items included 4-ounce ground beef burgers (both 6- and 12-pack varieties), 25-pound bags of ground beef, 25-piece packs of 8-ounce ground beef chuck patties, and 5-ounce ground beef chuck patties under the Horizon brand. These products landed in the hands of both individuals and wholesale customers.
Omaha Steaks voluntarily initiated the recall, even though it believed most of the products had already been eaten without any other issues arising. Still, the company didn't want to risk any negative outcomes. The incident also led to the company adopting more rigorous food safety protocols, including investing in electronic pasteurization during production to avoid any potential future incidents.
The Bridge Mix incident in 2009
A seemingly harmless bag of Omaha Steaks Chocolate Bridge Mix Candy caused quite a stir in 2009 when the company issued a recall due to potentially problematic peanuts. The candy contained peanuts from Peanut Corporation of America (PCA), which was already being investigated for salmonella — a bacteria that can cause serious, sometimes deadly infections, especially for vulnerable groups like immunocompromised people, children, and the elderly.
Omaha Steaks issued the recall out of an abundance of caution. Luckily, no illnesses were linked to the Bridge Mix candy, and Omaha Steaks also said it directly contacted every customer who had purchased the product to let them know it should be thrown away. The company also provided refunds on top of a gift card as a way to make up for the inconvenience.
Omaha Steaks wasn't the only company wrapped up in this salmonella situation. All sorts of products linked to these potentially contaminated peanuts were recalled, including ice cream, snacks, cookie dough, brownies, and even shrimp appetizers. Not only was the PCA recall one of the biggest recalls in peanut butter history, but it was also one of the most extensive in U.S. history. It involved more than 200 companies and led to criminal investigations of PCA.
A pasta tray panic in 2013
In 2013, beloved comfort food chicken fettuccine Alfredo became a point of contention for Omaha Steaks when contamination concerns prompted a recall of these pre-packaged meals. While the recall was initiated by manufacturer Intevation Food Group, the branded product was Omaha Steaks 18-ounce chicken fettuccine Alfredo trays.
The recall wasn't related to a bacteria but instead an undeclared allergen — eggs. Intevation had discovered during an internal review that the product label didn't list eggs in its ingredients. While this may not seem like a big deal, egg allergies can be serious, with symptoms as mild as hives to more serious effects like a drop in blood pressure or potentially fatal anaphylaxis.
Luckily, no reports surfaced of anyone being harmed after consuming these products. Still, this illustrates the seriousness of product labeling and the massive consequences — nearly 157,000 pounds of pasta were recalled — of mistakes on labels many people rely on for their safety.
Stuffed chicken breasts were recalled in 2015
In 2015, Omaha Steaks found itself dealing with another food safety crisis when it recalled stuffed chicken breast products manufactured by Barber Foods. The culprit? Potential salmonella contamination, which could lead to foodborne illnesses with symptoms like fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. The recall affected more than 1.7 million pounds of chicken.
The potentially tainted products included chicken cordon bleu, chicken Kiev, and broccoli and cheese stuffed chicken breast meals. Omaha Steaks contacted customers in this case to warn them and collaborated with the USDA to help safeguard the public as much as possible.
This incident occurred around the same time as another salmonella outbreak that led to a recall of similar chicken products by Aspen Foods. Several people were hospitalized amid these events, but thankfully no deaths were reported. However, those circumstances underscored the importance of thoroughly cooking poultry products and following proper food handling hygiene. The CDC also says you should always clean your fridge after a food recall to avoid cross-contamination.
Bone chew dog treats were recalled in 2018
Even four-legged family members haven't been immune to Omaha Steaks' recalls. In 2018, the company pulled Real Beef Bone Bone Chews off the market due to potential hazards to canine companions. They had the ability to splinter, which could injure dogs who were chowing down on them.
This recall came just a few months after Omaha Steaks announced the launch of its line of dog treats. The company probably should have taken into account that the FDA issued a warning in 2017 that "bone treats" for dogs are dangerous and can cause digestive blockages, mouth injuries, choking, and even death. At the time, the FDA said around 15 dogs had died after eating one of these products. As of the time of writing, Omaha Steaks no longer appears to carry dog treats.
The recall highlighted an important, often-overlooked aspect of food safety: pet products. For pet owners, it served as a reminder of the importance of scrutinizing pet food and treats for safety. Plus, with all the fast food restaurants that want to feed your dog, you don't have to settle for throwing them a bone.