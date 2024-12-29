We Can Thank New Jersey For The Italian Hot Dog

The Italian hot dog proudly stands as Newark's beloved contribution to the regional hot dog universe. This flavorful fare emerged from the vibrant Italian-American communities that shaped the town's rich culinary heritage, among other iconic New Jersey foods you need to try before you die, such as disco fries, panzarotti, and saltwater taffy. At the heart of the Italian hot dog is an all-beef frank or Italian sausage, grilled to perfection with a snappy casing and succulent interior. In lieu of a standard bun, the frank is nestled within a hollowed-out piece of Italian pizza bread — a dense, chewy bread resembling a muffuletta loaf — then crowned with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and crispy golden potato rounds, traditionally fried in the same vat of soybean oil. And if you're really hungry, you can make it a double with two links.

The first Italian hot dog was assembled by James "Jimmy Buff" Racioppi in 1932. The sandwich was an instant among friends and family — so much so that Buff decided to open his namesake restaurant, Jimmy Buff's (which we've ranked as the best place to get a hot dog in New Jersey). Its preparation quickly became a neighborhood spectacle, as vendors tossed the veggies onto sizzling flat-top grills, captivating passersby with aroma and artistry.