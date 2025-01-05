From podiums to policies, votes to victories, or speeches to the Senate, politicians are an integral part of our society and the American way of life — whether you like it or not. But did you know that some of the individuals currently driving action on Capitol Hill were once driving action in some of our favorite fast food restaurants, as well? It's true. Before being elected mayor, governor, or even president of the United States, a handful of some of America's most influential political figures honed their skills behind the counters of popular fast food chains.

Advertisement

From Arby's to Baskin Robbins to the great golden arches of McDonald's, Democratic and Republican candidates alike have flipped burgers, scooped ice cream, and wrapped tacos — and all of them describe these experiences as being formative to the growth of their political careers. From Barack Obama to Kamala Harris to Scott Walker and beyond, here are 11 politicians who worked in fast food.