11 Politicians Who Worked In Fast Food
From podiums to policies, votes to victories, or speeches to the Senate, politicians are an integral part of our society and the American way of life — whether you like it or not. But did you know that some of the individuals currently driving action on Capitol Hill were once driving action in some of our favorite fast food restaurants, as well? It's true. Before being elected mayor, governor, or even president of the United States, a handful of some of America's most influential political figures honed their skills behind the counters of popular fast food chains.
From Arby's to Baskin Robbins to the great golden arches of McDonald's, Democratic and Republican candidates alike have flipped burgers, scooped ice cream, and wrapped tacos — and all of them describe these experiences as being formative to the growth of their political careers. From Barack Obama to Kamala Harris to Scott Walker and beyond, here are 11 politicians who worked in fast food.
1. Barack Obama
As America's first president of color, Barack Obama broke boundaries after his historic election in 2008, as well as his subsequent re-election in 2012. But before he was championing for change in the United States' Oval Office, the Democratic trailblazer was settled into an office very different in nature — specifically, one that included 31 different flavors of ice cream ready to be scooped up for craving consumers.
When Barack Obama was a teenager in the 1970s, his first job was reportedly working behind the counter of a Baskin Robbins in Honolulu, Hawaii — the city in which he was born and raised. By his own admission, it was a more arduous position than it may initially appear, with the effort required to pry ice cream out of half-frozen buckets often causing wrist pain. Interestingly enough, the constant exposure to the sweet treat would permanently turn the president-to-be off of ice cream – and his dislike for one of the world's most popular desserts has become a notable tidbit among his followers.
2. Kamala Harris
It was one of the most surprisingly talked-about moments of the 2024 campaign trail. The moment when Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential candidate, publicly stated that she had worked at the world's largest fast food chain, McDonald's, while she was in school. Pushback from the opposition immediately followed, with protests that her past in fast food may have been fabricated in an attempt to connect with the working class springing up on online forums everywhere.
While McDonald's, in a likely attempt at maintaining political neutrality, has neither confirmed nor denied Harris' position among their ranks, Harris herself has continued to stand firm in her claim. During the race for the White House, her campaign specified that, just as she had mentioned in her vice presidential run alongside Joe Biden in 2019, Harris worked the cash register, french fry, and ice cream station in 1983, at the Central Avenue McDonald's in Alameda, California. This, her team insisted, was following her very first year of university, at Howard.
3. Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, rose to political prominence when he became a congressman in the House of Representatives in 1999, where he would serve until 2019. During that time, Mitt Romney chose Ryan as his vice presidential running mate in the 2012 presidential election. Though Romney-Ryan ultimately lost this election, Ryan's time in the limelight earned him a spot among America's most well-known politicians.
But before he was making speeches on television in front of millions, Ryan was among the millions-strong McDonald's workforce, sizzling hamburgers behind the counter at his local restaurant. This he shared during a speech to high schoolers while campaigning in 2012, calling his experience both inspiring and reminiscent of the true American dream. Though Ryan later caught some flak for this comment when the truth of his family's extensive wealth was revealed in full, there is something to be said for the fact that work in a hectic fast food environment is liable to impart skills and increased work ethic on any individual, regardless of background.
4. Rahm Emanuel
Rahm Emanuel was born in the historic city of Chicago, Illinois in 1959. Over 40 years later, he would become his home city's 55th mayor, where he would serve from 2011 to 2019, before eventually being named as U.S. ambassador to Japan. Prior to the inception of his illustrious political career, however, Emanuel worked in the coveted fast food restaurant with all the meats. That's right — we're talking about Arby's.
Emanuel told students in a 2014 talk that during his time working at Arby's as a teenager, he had a horrible accident with a beef slicer that left him missing a chunk of his finger. "I ended up with five blood infections, two bone infections, and gangrene, and had a 105 degree fever and was this close to dying," he explained, going on to describe the event as life-changing. "Prior to that, I was a total screw-up and I took that experience and I said, 'everyday I'm going to make sure I get everything out of life. I'm not going to let a day go where I won't make a difference.'"
5. Joni Ernst
Joni Ernst is a Republican senator from Iowa with an undeniably impressive resume. Raised on a farm in Montgomery County, she graduated with academic honors from both Stanton High School and college at Iowa State University. Upon her university graduation, she entered into the Army Reserves as a company commander, deploying to both Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. But woven into the folds of her impressive biography as a politician, a valedictorian, and a combat veteran is a much humbler title — a title that held significant importance in helping Ernst chase her dreams.
"As one of my first jobs, I worked the morning biscuit line at Hardee's to help save up for college," said Ernst in a Facebook post in 2022, posing alongside a group of smiling high-school-aged workers. "It was so nice to meet with these current and former Hardee's employees during my visit to Ottumwa High School!" Despite some trouble in company paradise that has us speculating as to whether or not Hardee's will be around much longer, one thing's for sure: the chain seems to have had a loyal worker in the senator.
6. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
When you think about fast food industry powerhouse, McDonald's, there are a few visuals that likely flash through your mind. The chain's giant golden 'M' logo, loaded Big Mac burgers, the creepy-yet-charming clown mascot known as Ronald McDonald ... and, of course, the signature red McDonald's visors adorned by the company's workers. And Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a wife, mother, previous orchard farmer, and current Republican congresswoman for Eastern Washington State, once donned the quintessential red cap herself.
This admission comes after a particularly charming 2013 post on McMorris Rodgers' official X account, which featured a vintage photograph of the congresswoman herself fixing her curled hair and visor in front of a hand mirror. Showing off her 1980s-style oversized glasses and classic McDonald's white-collared striped polo, McMorris Rodgers captioned the timeless shot: "Getting ready for work at McDonald's in Colville to help pay for college tuition." And this work certainly paid off, seeing as McMorris Rodgers has divulged that she was the very first member of her family to earn a college degree.
7. Rick Crawford
Rick Crawford is a United States Congressman representing Arkansas' first district, and his life has been a compilation of colorful experiences. From worldwide travel to deployments while serving in the U.S. Army to graduating from Arkansas State University to both competing in and announcing rodeos, each and every varied encounter has helped shape the leader he is — and this includes a relatively brief stint working at McDonald's in his youth.
Before immediately enlisting in the Army upon his completion of high school, Crawford spent around a year working at the world's largest fast food chain. According to his official campaign team, Crawford's responsibilities ranged from cleaning duties to cooking behind the burners. The hectic day-to-day bustle of the fast food kitchen helped foster a strong work ethic, as well as a value and appreciation for teamwork, in one of The Natural State's most popular representatives.
8. Rodney Davis
From 2013 to 2023, Rodney Davis served as representative in congress for the state of Illinois' 13th district. But before his entrance into the political sector, the Millikin University graduate had a very different career — one that involved a line of sizzling fryers and a very distinct, well-known uniform.
The former representative has been vocal about his work history at McDonald's via his official X page. "A lot has changed at McDonald's since my first job in 1986," he said in 2018, beside a photo of his 16-year-old self behind an antiquated counter, "but they are still giving their workers the opportunity to succeed. I went behind the counter in Decatur today and heard from current employees how McDonald's is investing in their education because of tax reform." This is hardly the first post in which Davis has related back to his fast food roots in an attempt to foster discussions related to tax issues. Whether or not you personally agree with his politics, you've got to commend him for drawing on real experience to bring about change.
9. Scott Walker
There are a few things in particular for which the state of Wisconsin is known: world-famous cheddar, The Green Bay Packers, Culver's questionable cheese curds, and, of course, Governor Scott Walker. Walker served as the Republican governor of Wisconsin for two full terms, serving from 2011 to 2019, and is widely considered to be one of the state's most influential holders of the office. His spotlight and popularity also increased after 2015, when he had a short run for president prior to the 2016 election.
But humble beginnings preceded Walker's illustrious political path: beginnings at one of the world's most beloved fast food restaurants. While kick-starting his short-lived campaign in 2015, Governor Walker toured the McDonald's location in Delavan, Wisconsin — the very same restaurant in which he worked as a high school student. Adding to the excitement of the visit, Walker ran into a former co-worker from his burger-flipping days, who had since been elevated to manager of the location. Despite the eventual fate of the campaign itself, the visit was no doubt a heartwarming trip down memory lane for Walker.
10. Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre
Del Taco, the California-based fast-casual restaurant specializing in Mexican and Tex Mex-style dishes, is between 5,000 and 10,000 employees strong. And one of these workers, believe it or not, is none other than a former California mayor.
Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre may have served multiple terms as mayor in her home city of Barstow, but she's also serving as manager in one of the area's most popular fast food establishments. In 2015, the Daily Press published an article that featured the then-in-office Hackbarth-McIntyre in her managerial element, donning the black Del Taco polo as she wrapped burritos, handed orders through the drive-thru window, and laughed with customers at the counter. The mayor commented that her work at Del Taco bettered her as a mayor, as it bridged the gap between she and the town's patrons and made her more accessible to the community.
Though Hackbarth-McIntyre is no longer serving as active mayor of Barstow, her official LinkedIn account still lists her as manager at Del Taco. Keep this is mind if you ever catch yourself driving through Barstow hoping to snag some of the most popular Del Taco menu items.
11. Lisa Blunt Rochester
Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester is on her last leg of service as United States Congresswoman for the state of Delaware, but before her time as the people's dedicated representative, she was a dedicated team member of another organization — a certain well-known fast food company that, she insists, taught her a whole lot of valuable life lessons.
"Something you may not know about me is that my first job ever," she said in a video on her professional Facebook page, "was working at McDonald's, flipping burgers and handling the cash register. This job taught me the value of a hard day's work. But the most valuable lesson I learned was how I could best serve. And I carried this lesson from my very first job to today."
This is a powerful statement — one that many of us could probably stand to take with us into our own jobs and involvements. Whether you're frying up french fries or running for president of the United States, your job has meaning, and your service, whatever the sector, is important. Who knew we had some of our favorite politicians to thank for this crucial reminder?