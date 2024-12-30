Country Crock Isn't Made With Real Butter. What's In It?

Seeing a tub of Country Crock in a refrigerator or on a breakfast table is bound to inspire some questions. First and foremost, what is a crock? (It's apparently a specially designed receptacle capable of keeping butter fresh at room temperature.) Second and perhaps most important, is Country Crock actually butter? That question is a bit easier to answer, as the product is designated "40% vegetable oil spread" per the label.

Advertisement

When you compare Country Crock to a brand like Land O'Lakes, which does use real butter in its recipe, the difference in ingredients is a bit jarring. Land O'Lakes unsalted whipped butter in a tub contains just two ingredients: pasteurized sweet cream and natural flavor — a far cry from the much lengthier ingredient listing on Country Crock packaging.

A closer look at the Country Crock packaging shows ingredients like soybean oil, palm kernel oil, palm oil, purified water, salt, preservatives, and flavorings. These ingredients earned Country Crock a spot on our list of butter brands made with the lowest-quality ingredients even though the product does not actually contain butter.