Easy Crock Pot Cubed Steak With Mushroom Gravy Recipe

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins says she doesn't always remember to use her slow cooker, but when she does, she tells us, "I am always reminded of how much I enjoy this 'set it and forget it' comfort food cooking method." This saucy cube steak recipe, she tells us, is "100% slow cooking magic: no pre-searing, no pre-simmering. Just put the ingredients in your cooker gadget and go!" While she used an Instant Pot on the simmer setting, any kind of crock pot will work.

One thing that really sets this recipe apart, aside from ease of preparation, is the gravy, something Watkins calls "the stuff of legends." The gravy is made right in the crock pot along with the steak, and it's basically foolproof. It combines the best of convenience foods — canned cream of mushroom and French onion soup — plus the meat drippings and fresh vegetables. Patterson says, "The canned soup combo boosts the flavor of the onions and mushrooms while also creating this savory, umami richness in conjunction with the rendered cube steak drippings (and all their well-seasoned tastiness) and tomato paste." Best of all, you should have plenty of leftover gravy. You can serve it with your sides (more on those later), but you may also want to use some to make a next-day dish such as IKEA-style meatballs in gravy, Appalachian-style gravy bread, or even poutine.

