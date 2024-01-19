Drink Trends That Are Going To Take Over 2024

Maybe your go-to drink choices have started leaving you a little flat and your beverage life could use a bit of refreshment. Luckily for you, 2024 has some intriguing drink trends hovering on the horizon to bring the sparkle back to your glass. We're looking beyond TikTok mischief like sparkling coffee or the puzzling wine and milk mixers that bring the Internet to a screeching halt. These movements are more mainstream and promise to appeal to an audience eager for a splash of excitement, rather than the attention-getting work of online influencers in search of odd ways to increase content and views.

You may notice some familiar favorites making a return appearance, with a creative twist that introduces them to a new generation of drink seekers. The idea is to take your sipping habits beyond the classic cocktails you should know how to make. Even soft drinks will be getting a bit of a shake-up thanks to some ingenious crossover products. From automated bartenders to beverages that help heal you, body and spirit, here's a look at what's coming in the world of liquid refreshment in the new year.