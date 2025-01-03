The Zimmern's List Episode Andrew Zimmern Promises Will Make You Cry

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has traveled all around the U.S. in search of unforgettable meals to feature on his Emmy-winning show "The Zimmern List," but the episode featuring Portland, Maine, hits closer to home than most. Zimmern himself has said in a YouTube video that it will make viewers "cry, laugh, and be hungry all at the same time." The emotional aspect of this episode stems from Zimmern's deep personal ties to the city where his father, Robert Zimmern, and stepfather, Andre Laporte (the elder Zimmern's husband), spent the last decade of their lives.

Maine is home to some of the best restaurants in the U.S. to order lobster, but this episode is more about Zimmern's memories of visits with his father and stepfather in Back Cove. During these visits, he began a tradition of always buying two baguettes at Standard Baking Co., as his stepfather was a big fan.

In one touching moment, Zimmern visits Standard Baking Co. to grab some of his favorite breakfast items. As he leaves, he realizes he's carrying two baguettes. "I just started crying," Zimmern told the Portland Press Herald in an interview about the episode. "I was buying bread for people who were no longer living." Zimmern's father passed away in 2015, less than a year after Laporte's death.

