What Happened To Top Chef Finalist Sara Bradley?
Chef Sarah Bradley's first run in 2019 on Bravo's "Top Chef: Kentucky" was the catalyst for her rise in the culinary world after she came in second place. Then, she was a finalist again in the 2023 "World All-Stars" edition of the competition. In an interview with Mashed, Bradley shared one of her favorite off-camera moments from "Top Chef" — sitting with the last three contestants in Paris, eating sushi, and drinking champagne after finding out they were finalists. Today, Bradley has a bundle of culinary accolades under her belt — she's also a Food Network "Chopped" Grand Champion and the first and only "Chopped" Legend (read this if you're wondering where "Chopped" is actually filmed).
After these impressive showings, you may be wondering what else Bradley has been up to. The answer lies in her hometown of Paducah, Kentucky, where she's back at the helm of Freight House, the restaurant she opened in 2015.
Beyond her work at Freight House, Bradley is now the mother of two children, and she and her husband raise cattle. She's also actively involved in the Paducah community, helping with tornado relief, the Easterseals (a group that helps people with disabilities) and those on the autism spectrum. While Bradley said before that she never thought she'd be returning back to her small town, it seems that she's fully embraced her hometown in a big way.
Sara Bradley's Freight House shows food is about more than eating
Kentucky's Freight House is located in a 1920s produce depot, a fitting location with a storied past, as Sara Bradley first opened the restaurant with the idea that food can tell stories. Bradley has since carved out a niche by showcasing Southern flavors with a modern twist.
One creative move Bradley made at Freight House was putting Kentucky Silver Carp (aka Asian Carp) on the menu — this not only fed patrons but also helped local waterways being overrun by the invasive species. Bradley takes a big interest in sustainability with her restaurant by sourcing from local suppliers, many no more than a day's drive away. Plus, beer only comes in cans or on draft, as Paducah doesn't have a glass recycling facility.
Freight House's ever-changing seasonal menu is a love letter to Western Kentucky, featuring regional ingredients and mouthwatering dishes like local catfish with "whooped" sweet potatoes, chicken brined in sweet tea, and crawfish pot pie. Bradley's Appalachian and Jewish backgrounds come into play as well, with dishes like cornbread, pastrami spiced latke, and chorizo stuffed dates (dates are a staple part of Rosh Hashanah). The restaurant has also been recognized as one of the best bourbon bars in America.