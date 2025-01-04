What Happened To Top Chef Finalist Sara Bradley?

Chef Sarah Bradley's first run in 2019 on Bravo's "Top Chef: Kentucky" was the catalyst for her rise in the culinary world after she came in second place. Then, she was a finalist again in the 2023 "World All-Stars" edition of the competition. In an interview with Mashed, Bradley shared one of her favorite off-camera moments from "Top Chef" — sitting with the last three contestants in Paris, eating sushi, and drinking champagne after finding out they were finalists. Today, Bradley has a bundle of culinary accolades under her belt — she's also a Food Network "Chopped" Grand Champion and the first and only "Chopped" Legend (read this if you're wondering where "Chopped" is actually filmed).

After these impressive showings, you may be wondering what else Bradley has been up to. The answer lies in her hometown of Paducah, Kentucky, where she's back at the helm of Freight House, the restaurant she opened in 2015.

Beyond her work at Freight House, Bradley is now the mother of two children, and she and her husband raise cattle. She's also actively involved in the Paducah community, helping with tornado relief, the Easterseals (a group that helps people with disabilities) and those on the autism spectrum. While Bradley said before that she never thought she'd be returning back to her small town, it seems that she's fully embraced her hometown in a big way.