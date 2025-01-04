Delaware's Oldest Deli Is Tucked Away Inside Of A General Store

Delaware (aka "the Diamond State"); is home to a number of food-related gems, including the little-known Apple Scrapple Festival in the town of Bridgeville. About half an hour away from that locale lies Georgetown's Wilson's General Store, where you'll find Delaware's oldest deli tucked away at the crossroads of Springfield and Gravel Hill Roads. There, scrapple is also on the menu — the scrapple egg and cheese is a local celebrity. However, the sign outside used to say you could pick up groceries, get something notarized, and even purchase a gun inside. That sounds like small-town-general-store vibes to the max.

The building itself dates back to 1895 when it served as a schoolhouse. It transitioned to a general store sometime in the 1930s until it was finally purchased by Marshall Wilson, who wanted to branch out with what's now the deli. As Wilson's son, Jim, said in a community feature by the Delaware Electric Cooperative, "He had seven kids, and he wanted to feed them."

Wilson's General Store is a neighborhood favorite that's tried to stay true to its original charm despite changing owners. Mr. Wilson sold the store after he had a heart attack in 2019, and the new owners reopened Wilson's in 2022. Although you can't buy a gun at Wilson's anymore (the notary is gone, too), they decided to keep the same menu, hoping to win over regulars who had been enjoying Wilson's sandwich lineup for decades.

