Whatever Happened To Oscar Mayer's Dating App, Sizzl?
If you're dating in 2025, there's a good chance you're over the apps. With the Tinder boom long over, folks started looking to more personalized options such as Bumble or Hinge in recent years. Now, scrubbed of all their shiny newness, even those seem to fall short. If only someone could develop an app that focused on the things that really matter. No, we're not talking about chemistry or soul paths or any of that kind of stuff ... We mean bacon preferences.
If you think you've entered a fever dream, you haven't. That app actually did exist. It was called Sizzl, and it was developed by Oscar Mayer. This may be hard to wrap your head around, but weirder things have happened. For example, TGI Friday's began just so the owner could meet women!
Being that it was a blatant marketing ploy, it probably comes as no surprise that Sizzl is no longer searchable in the app store. It wasn't as if there was some catastrophic event that led to the app's untimely demise. When the idea for it was originally cooked up in 2015, it was only set to be available for download for six months. Little else has been said about it since its release, but still, we give Oscar Mayer credit for taking itself as seriously as a deli meat manufacturer should. Not to mention, the app was fully functioning and had some slick features.
Apps come and go, but bacon is forever
Literally the opposite of Veggly, a dating app designed to pair couples based on their vegan and vegetarian food preferences, Sizzl was all about the meat. When folks downloaded the app, they were prompted to fill out a questionnaire based entirely on their bacon M.O. It asked groundbreaking questions about whether you like pork or turkey bacon (you could also answer "both") and how you liked it cut and cooked. The app was functional: You could actually swipe through photos and profiles of fellow bacon lovers, letting them know if you thought they were cute via a sizzle meter. It even had a chat feature.
Oscar Mayer may have popularized bologna, but in 2015, smack dab in the middle of the bacon boom, the company knew it was a different kind of cured meat that would get people talking. At the time of the app's release, Oscar Mayer's marketing director Eric Dahmer said in a statement, "With the launch of Sizzl, we're thrilled to give our true bacon lovers the chance to find each other and potentially meet their soulmates, in life and in bacon." Sure, it's possible the company may have cared about ramping up connections between its customers, but just so we're clear, when Dahmer said that, he was only talking about those hopeless romantics with an iOS device. The app was never made available to Android users.