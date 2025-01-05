Whatever Happened To Oscar Mayer's Dating App, Sizzl?

If you're dating in 2025, there's a good chance you're over the apps. With the Tinder boom long over, folks started looking to more personalized options such as Bumble or Hinge in recent years. Now, scrubbed of all their shiny newness, even those seem to fall short. If only someone could develop an app that focused on the things that really matter. No, we're not talking about chemistry or soul paths or any of that kind of stuff ... We mean bacon preferences.

If you think you've entered a fever dream, you haven't. That app actually did exist. It was called Sizzl, and it was developed by Oscar Mayer. This may be hard to wrap your head around, but weirder things have happened. For example, TGI Friday's began just so the owner could meet women!

Being that it was a blatant marketing ploy, it probably comes as no surprise that Sizzl is no longer searchable in the app store. It wasn't as if there was some catastrophic event that led to the app's untimely demise. When the idea for it was originally cooked up in 2015, it was only set to be available for download for six months. Little else has been said about it since its release, but still, we give Oscar Mayer credit for taking itself as seriously as a deli meat manufacturer should. Not to mention, the app was fully functioning and had some slick features.

