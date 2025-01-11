There are a lot of reasons someone might reach for a glass of dairy-free milk over the cow-based alternative. Whether it is by personal choice or because of dietary necessity, getting the right milk for your needs is important.

Advertisement

Back when I was a kid, we had a dairy-free house because of a severe dairy allergy in the family. That means I've been drinking non-dairy milk since there were only one or two on the market, and you had to go to specialty stores to get them. I distinctly remember the first time trying a commercial non-dairy chocolate milk. It was utterly repulsive, much to my family's dismay. Thankfully, now there are abundant options for non-dairy chocolate milk and they're just as tasty as their dairy counterparts. I decided to put them to the test so no one else has to cry over this milk — spilt or otherwise.

I pitted a variety of non-dairy milks against each other for this ranking. Any kind of non-dairy milk was fair game, and I sampled pea protein, oat, and even banana milk. I judged based on taste and texture, looking for a creamy, delicious milk that would be only too easy to drink down on its own. There'll be more about how I made choices at the end, but for now, here's a selection of dairy-free chocolate milks ranked from worst to best.

Advertisement