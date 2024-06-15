The Best French Toast Tips From Celebrity Chefs

Wolfgang Puck has an unlikely ingredient he uses for French toast: almonds. In a TikTok video, the celebrity chef cooked up a batch of French toast, revealing this tasty tip to the world. The recipe starts like any other classic one. Bread is dipped in a mixture of egg, milk, and sugar. However, it's after the dipping that the variation comes into play.

Puck presses the dipped bread into a plate of flaked almonds. Wet from the mixture, the almonds stick to the bread. He does the same on both sides before moving on to the cooking step. After cooking the almonds are toasted and slightly crispy, adding both flavor and texture to this dish. It's an astoundingly easy way to take your French toast up a notch.

We love how simple and approachable this tip is. You don't have to change your usual way of making French toast — you can use whatever your favorite go-to recipe is. All you need to do is dip it into almonds before cooking and you have something elevated to enjoy. What's cool is that you could experiment with other types of nuts. Cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, macadamia nuts — any of these, finely chopped, would make an excellent addition to French toast. When you're done, just finish with syrup, compote, or your favorite topping of choice.