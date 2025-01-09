The Butcher Shop Origins Of Iowa's Loose Meat Sandwich

If you're visiting Iowa, chances are you're going to come across the loose meat sandwich — one of the Hawkeye State's most famous foods. How famous? It even made its way onto the sitcom "Roseanne." In one plot line, the characters open a restaurant serving this messy creation, which Roseanne describes as a "sloppy Joe, but without the slop." That's a decent definition.

Advertisement

At its most basic, it consists of lightly seasoned, crumbly ground beef on a soft bun with classic fixings — ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Unfussy and satisfying, the loose meat sandwich (aka the Maid-Rite sandwich) has become an iconic Midwestern restaurant dish.

Though we don't know what exactly inspired the dish, we know who invented the loose meat sandwich — and where and when. The story goes that, in 1926, a Muscatine butcher shop owner named Fred Angell was looking for new ways to cook ground beef. Rather than shape it into a patty and fry it, Angell cooked it loose in a pan. He offered a sample on a bun to a satisfied customer, who said the sandwich was "made right." That compliment gave Angell the encouragement to keep going, as well as a name for the restaurant he soon opened. Maid-Rite has since grown into a franchise with more than two dozen locations across Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. With Midwestern restaurant chains taking over the U.S., could Maid-Rite be far behind? Still, it's far from the only Iowa business serving this popular sandwich.

Advertisement