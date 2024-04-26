14 Iconic Restaurant Dishes You Need To Try In The Midwest

Midwestern food is often overlooked or dismissed as bland, but it's really a mix of cultures that's produced some amazing recipes. A blend of German, Russian-German, and other cultures, along with plain old frugality and a desire for filling food, has given the Midwest a wealth of tasty treats at every meal. Never ignore Midwestern food lest you miss out on some of the most delicious dishes in the country.

While you can technically make some of these at home, these are all restaurant staples in the region. In fact, some of these dishes got their start in restaurant kitchens, created specifically for sale, rather than as homemade dishes that worked their way into the commercial food scene. No matter where they were first made, these dishes are classics and really need to be on your list of things to try the next time you're in the Midwest. And if you currently live there, enjoy the variety every time you eat one of these iconic restaurant dishes.