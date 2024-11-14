13 Non-Pasta Sauces You Should Try On Spaghetti

There's no rule that says you have to put spaghetti sauce on spaghetti. It's just noodles, after all, and the unassuming personality it presents on the plate is the perfect canvas for embellishing with all sorts of colorful sauces beyond the usual marinara and meat mixtures. Spaghetti-style noodles also happen to be the base of global fare like ramen and stir fry, inviting the intriguing savory flavors of Asian cuisine to the table. And if you've never tried turning your spaghetti pot into a Latin-style fiesta, you've been missing out. It's high time you sauced up your options!

What are some of the most enticing non-pasta sauces you can use to top your spaghetti? The variety is limited only by your culinary imagination. I've tried everything from salsa to barbecue sauce, which are easy enough for a starting point. Alternate sauces allow clever reinventions of your humdrum spaghetti and turn your evening meals into pasta recipes that are dangerously delicious. Once you've considered fiery sriracha, tangy chimichurri, and hearty chili as spaghetti toppings, you may never go back to plain ol' pasta sauce again.