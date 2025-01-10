We're always on the lookout for simple, versatile, and tasty meals, and today's dish certainly ticks all of those boxes. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this vegetarian black bean Southwest frittata features a selection of vibrant, nutritious ingredients, whilst being super easy to prep. You can't go wrong with the hearty, protein-packed combination of eggs, beans, and veggies, which is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and customizing the fillings to your taste is no problem, either.

Loaded with fresh vegetables like red bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms, this frittata couldn't get any more wholesome, and it's completely delicious too. The Rotel tomatoes with green chiles add a hint of Southwest flavor, while taco seasoning provides just the right kick of spice. Though perhaps not the most common frittata ingredients, the black beans are a real game-changer here, adding more bite and an extra protein boost, and making the dish altogether more satisfying.

What's great about this recipe is how simple it is to make, thanks to the easy one-skillet method. After a quick saute of the vegetables on the stovetop, everything comes together in the oven, resulting in a golden, bubbly top and perfectly set center. It's a dish that looks and tastes impressive but requires very little effort. Serve it as is, or pair it with a dollop of sour cream or salsa for even more Southwest-inspired taste.

