Vegetarian Black Bean Southwest Frittata
We're always on the lookout for simple, versatile, and tasty meals, and today's dish certainly ticks all of those boxes. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this vegetarian black bean Southwest frittata features a selection of vibrant, nutritious ingredients, whilst being super easy to prep. You can't go wrong with the hearty, protein-packed combination of eggs, beans, and veggies, which is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and customizing the fillings to your taste is no problem, either.
Loaded with fresh vegetables like red bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms, this frittata couldn't get any more wholesome, and it's completely delicious too. The Rotel tomatoes with green chiles add a hint of Southwest flavor, while taco seasoning provides just the right kick of spice. Though perhaps not the most common frittata ingredients, the black beans are a real game-changer here, adding more bite and an extra protein boost, and making the dish altogether more satisfying.
What's great about this recipe is how simple it is to make, thanks to the easy one-skillet method. After a quick saute of the vegetables on the stovetop, everything comes together in the oven, resulting in a golden, bubbly top and perfectly set center. It's a dish that looks and tastes impressive but requires very little effort. Serve it as is, or pair it with a dollop of sour cream or salsa for even more Southwest-inspired taste.
What ingredients will I need to make this vegetarian black bean Southwest frittata?
The filling ingredients for this frittata are diced red bell pepper, diced onion, sliced mushrooms, black beans, Rotel tomatoes and green chiles, taco seasoning, and salt, plus a little olive oil for sauteing. Then, you'll pour over a mixture of eggs, milk, and grated cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large oven-proof skillet on a medium setting.
Step 2: Saute the pepper and onion
Add the bell pepper and onion and saute until softened, about six minutes.
Step 3: Add the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and saute until softened, about another five minutes.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 5: Add other filling ingredients
Add the black beans, Rotel tomatoes, taco seasoning, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt to the skillet. Stir well and cook for another two minutes.
Step 6: Whisk the egg mixture
Crack the eggs into a mixing bowl. Add the milk, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and half of the cheese. Whisk well to combine.
Step 7: Pour into a skillet
Pour the egg mixture over the veg in the skillet and stir.
Step 8: Top with cheese
Sprinkle over the remaining cheese.
Step 9: Bake the frittata
Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 18-22 minutes, until set and golden on top.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Serve with some fresh parsley scattered on top if desired.
Vegetarian Black Bean Southwest Frittata
For a quick vegetarian meal, throw together this black bean Southwest frittata, which is endlessly adaptable and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 8 ounces white mushrooms, sliced
- 1 (15-ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes and green chiles
- 2 teaspoons taco seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- 8 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, divided
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large oven-proof skillet on a medium setting.
- Add the bell pepper and onion and saute until softened, about six minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and saute until softened, about another five minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Add the black beans, Rotel tomatoes, taco seasoning, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt to the skillet. Stir well and cook for another two minutes.
- Crack the eggs into a mixing bowl. Add the milk, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and half of the cheese. Whisk well to combine.
- Pour the egg mixture over the veg in the skillet and stir.
- Sprinkle over the remaining cheese.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 18-22 minutes, until set and golden on top.
- Serve with some fresh parsley scattered on top if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|291
|Total Fat
|11.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|141.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|336.9 mg
|Protein
|18.7 g
What other veggies would work well in this frittata?
Frittatas are incredibly versatile, and as long as you stick to the base of eggs, milk, and cheese, you can switch up the fillings as you please. Alongside the hearty black beans, this recipe features red bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms, but there's plenty of room to get creative and customize it to your taste, or depending on what you have in your fridge.
To pack some extra nutrients into your frittata, try adding some leafy greens, such as spinach or chopped kale. These are best added towards the end of cooking the other veggies, as they'll wilt down fast. Or, for a burst of juicy freshness, halve some cherry tomatoes and toss these into the skillet during the sauteing stage. They'll enhance the flavor of the Rotel canned tomatoes wonderfully. Heartier veggies like squash, broccoli, or cauliflower would work well in this recipe too. Just make sure to dice them finely so they'll saute and soften up with ease. If you prefer a hint of sweetness, try adding canned corn kernels into the mix. These will complement those Southwest spices perfectly.
Can I add any meats or other protein sources to this frittata?
Follow this recipe and you'll have a delicious vegetarian dish, but it's also incredibly easy to incorporate meats or other protein sources if preferred. The flavors and textures in this frittata pair well with a variety of proteins, so feel free to throw in some extras.
A great option to consider is diced or shredded cooked chicken. This can be stirred in after sauteing the veg, before adding the eggs. As well as adding extra protein to the frittata, the chicken will do an excellent job of soaking up those delicious spicy flavors. Another type of meat that would work fantastically here is ground beef. Just brown it in the skillet first, then remove it while you cook the veggies, and stir it back in before adding the eggs. If a bolder, smokier flavor is what you're after, add some diced chorizo or spicy Italian sausage (ensure it's cooked first). You'll find these give the dish a mouth-watering richness and pack in heaps of delicious savory flavor.
There are plenty of plant-based meat substitutes to try too. Crumbled tofu can easily be incorporated, perhaps seasoned with a little extra of the taco seasoning mix, and other beans like chickpeas or kidney beans would taste great too. For a more meat-like texture, look for products designed to mimic ground beef, turkey, or bacon.