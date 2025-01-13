The Biggest Fast Food Recalls That Plagued 2024
Lots of big food recalls happened in 2024. While many involved contaminated grocery items such as shredded cheese, Quaker Oats products, and cashews, fast food restaurants also saw their share of incidents. Some of the biggest fast food recalls impacted numerous states and harmed consumers. McDonald's was confronted with an E. coli crisis involving one of its most famous burgers, while Chick-fil-A ran into allergen issues thanks to mislabeled Polynesian sauce. Then there was Panera Bread's salmonella-tainted cookie dough, an issue that extended beyond the restaurant to affect popular grocery chains.
Folks may wonder why so many food recalls seem to be occurring lately. Possible explanations range from improper sanitation practices to the complications posed by a global food supply chain. Whatever the reason, these recalls can put consumers on high alert, turning fast food chains that tout quick and tasty meals into sources of apprehension. The good news is that the recalls listed here have since been rectified.
McDonald's multi-state E. coli outbreak sickens over 100 people
In 2024, roughly 900 McDonald's locations stopped offering Quarter Pounders after the product was tied to an outbreak of E. coli. The outbreak caused at least 104 cases of illness across 14 states and resulted in the death of one person as well as 34 hospitalizations. Gastrointestinal E. coli infections are usually associated with unpleasant symptoms like stomach cramping, low-grade fever, and diarrhea. However, some people, such as the very young and old, and those with certain health conditions, could face serious complications.
The outbreak was eventually traced back to slivered onions originating from Taylor Farms, which also supplied onions to restaurants like Burger King and KFC, among others. An FDA investigation uncovered that some of the onions it tested contained a different strain of E. coli than the one that caused the reported illnesses. Other samples didn't test positive for any form of the bacteria. Despite the discrepancy, the FDA concluded that "epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that recalled, yellow onions were the likely source of this outbreak." McDonald's Quarter Pounders eventually returned to menus (albeit without the usual slivered onions), and the FDA has since closed its investigation into the E. coli outbreak.
A Chick-fil-A sauce snafu put people with wheat allergies on alert
A saucy mix-up at Chick-fil-A in 2024 put people with wheat allergies and sensitivities at risk. The wildly popular fast food chicken chain cautioned its customers about a packaging error that resulted in its Polynesian sauce packets being mistakenly filled with Sriracha sauce, which has a completely different allergy profile. The restaurant's Sriracha sauce contains wheat and soy, while the Polynesian sauce lacks wheat and contains soybean oil.
While soybean oil can be safely consumed by people with soy allergies and companies are not obligated to include soybean oil on product labeling, for someone who's allergic to wheat, consuming it can lead to symptoms like stomach upset, headaches, nasal congestion, and hives. It also carries a more serious risk of anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis can dangerously restrict breathing and is considered a medical emergency as a result. The Chick-fil-A packaging issue affected fast food fans in 27 states, although it's not clear whether any patrons experienced illness as a result of the mix-up.
Salmonella-contaminated cookie dough makes its way to Panera Bread
If you enjoy having lunch or a light dinner at Panera Bread, you might like ending things on a sweet note with one of the restaurant's cookies. However, in 2024, some of those treats had a salmonella problem. The issue impacted locations in 21 states and stemmed from contaminated cookie dough supplied by The Rise Baking Company, which also provided dough to businesses like Sam's Club and Costco. Salmonella poisoning can cause symptoms like nausea, stomach pain, headaches, and diarrhea, as well as more serious health concerns like bloodstream infections and dehydration from fluid loss. Around 30,000 cases of dough had to be recalled.
The contaminated product was used to make Panera Bread's Chocolate Chipper Cookie (which earned third place in our list of fast food chocolate chip cookies ranked from worst to best). The risk associated with the salmonella outbreak was ultimately raised to Class II, which indicates a limited potential for serious illness or loss of life. There's little information on whether any consumers became ill as a result of the contaminated cookie dough. Businesses and people who suspected they possessed an affected package were urged to discard them without eating.