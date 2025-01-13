The Biggest Fast Food Recalls That Plagued 2024

Lots of big food recalls happened in 2024. While many involved contaminated grocery items such as shredded cheese, Quaker Oats products, and cashews, fast food restaurants also saw their share of incidents. Some of the biggest fast food recalls impacted numerous states and harmed consumers. McDonald's was confronted with an E. coli crisis involving one of its most famous burgers, while Chick-fil-A ran into allergen issues thanks to mislabeled Polynesian sauce. Then there was Panera Bread's salmonella-tainted cookie dough, an issue that extended beyond the restaurant to affect popular grocery chains.

Advertisement

Folks may wonder why so many food recalls seem to be occurring lately. Possible explanations range from improper sanitation practices to the complications posed by a global food supply chain. Whatever the reason, these recalls can put consumers on high alert, turning fast food chains that tout quick and tasty meals into sources of apprehension. The good news is that the recalls listed here have since been rectified.