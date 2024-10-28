McDonald's Quarter Pounders Return To Menus In Wake Of E Coli Scare

According to an internal statement released by Cesar Piña, McDonald's chief supply chain officer, Quarter Pounders will return to all locations over the course of the next week. The burgers were under scrutiny due to the recent E. coli outbreak that affected several states and caused illness in 75 people, with 22 requiring hospitalization and one person succumbing to the effects of the bacterial infection. Testing has determined that the beef used in the chain's Quarter Pounders was not the cause. People may have fallen ill due to contaminated onions from a Taylor Farms processing facility located in Colorado Springs. Additionally, numerous fast-food restaurants have removed onions from their menus due to concerns about E. coli.

"We will resume distribution of that fresh supply [of beef] and the Quarter Pounder is expected to be available in all restaurants in the coming week," Piña states. However, locations in receipt of potentially contaminated onions will sell Quarter Pounders without the topping. Piña also indicates that locations affected by the E. coli outbreak will cease using onions from Taylor Farms Colorado Springs facility "indefinitely."