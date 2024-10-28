McDonald's Quarter Pounders Return To Menus In Wake Of E Coli Scare
According to an internal statement released by Cesar Piña, McDonald's chief supply chain officer, Quarter Pounders will return to all locations over the course of the next week. The burgers were under scrutiny due to the recent E. coli outbreak that affected several states and caused illness in 75 people, with 22 requiring hospitalization and one person succumbing to the effects of the bacterial infection. Testing has determined that the beef used in the chain's Quarter Pounders was not the cause. People may have fallen ill due to contaminated onions from a Taylor Farms processing facility located in Colorado Springs. Additionally, numerous fast-food restaurants have removed onions from their menus due to concerns about E. coli.
"We will resume distribution of that fresh supply [of beef] and the Quarter Pounder is expected to be available in all restaurants in the coming week," Piña states. However, locations in receipt of potentially contaminated onions will sell Quarter Pounders without the topping. Piña also indicates that locations affected by the E. coli outbreak will cease using onions from Taylor Farms Colorado Springs facility "indefinitely."
Testing shows that McDonald's beef is safe for consumption
This recent E. coli outbreak has the potential to rank among the biggest recalls in McDonald's history, which also includes incidents involving salads, McNuggets, and apple slices. With 13 states impacted, and 75 people affected (and more illnesses are expected, as it can take up to four weeks to verify that an illness is linked to the E. coli incident), McDonald's is taking great pains to show customers that it's safe to eat Quarter Pounders again. According to Cesar Piña, results of testing conducted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture show the beef from the affected locations is negative for E. coli. "We are committed to making this right for any customers who have eaten at McDonald's and suffered an illness as a result of the outbreak," Piña adds.
So far, 2024 has seen many food recalls, which has consumers rightfully concerned. The recent uptick in recalls could result from increasingly complicated food processing and improved testing methods, but that doesn't offer much comfort to those who've fallen ill after consuming contaminated items.