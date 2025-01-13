How The Rapscallion Cocktail Got Its Name

While it didn't make our list of European cocktails experts say you must try once (which includes drinks like Irish coffee and Negroni sbagliato), the Rapscallion, originating in Edinburgh, Scotland, is an intriguing spin on the classic Manhattan cocktail that far too few Americans know. The cocktail gets its name from the Edinburgh bar called The Hallion where it was perfected (although the beginnings of the recipe were conceived elsewhere). Hallion is Scottish slang for "rascal" — also known as a "rapscallion".

The drink was co-developed by enterprising Edinburgh bartenders Craig Harper and Adeline Shepherd, who used the Manhattan recipe as a guide for portions but swapped out the ingredients. Upon opening their own bar, they continued to work on the Rapscallion recipe until they created the cocktail as it is known today. Thanks to the combination of whisky and Pedro Ximénez sherry (which gets its name from the type of grapes used to create the fortified wine), Rapscallions feature a smoky yet sweet flavor profile that is a true joy for discerning cocktail aficionados. The drink gets additional enhancement from pastis, a French liqueur with the flavor of anise.