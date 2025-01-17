The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Skillet Cookies

One of the most insanely delicious dessert creations to ever hit the fast casual dining scene was the skillet cookie. It's hard not to be enticed by an oversized slab of chocolate chip dough still sizzling and gooey in the pan, complete with ice cream, whipped cream, and fudge sauce melting on top. Whether you shared it with the rest of your party or bogarted it all for yourself, it was a turning point in the world of sweet chain restaurant indulgences that set the early 21st century dining scene on fire. Copycat recipes to make at home followed, but few captured the thrill of having someone else prepare this sweetly sludgy skillet-based masterpiece.

Several chains still offer the skillet cookie as a meal-closing treat, though the quality of these lingering confections isn't necessarily equal across the board. To find out how the current selection of skillet cookies aligns with one another, I set out on an adventure to the chain restaurants in my area that keep the classic skillet cookie on the menu. Whether for nostalgia or for the sheer pleasure of consuming as much sugar as possible in a single bite, I lined them up and mowed them down for a definitive ranking. And then, I took a much-needed post-cookie nap.