The Best Bourbon Glazed Carrots Recipe

Glazed carrots are a classic side dish — just as at home beside a Southern fried pork chop as they are a Thanksgiving turkey. But when you want your carrots to transcend that secondary position and vie for the spotlight in their own right, well, this is the recipe for you. In this recipe, we make use of several additional elements to add depth and intrigue to the perennial favorite side. We begin by simmering the carrots in butter and bourbon whiskey and cooking them until they are tender and infused all the way through with delicate notes of oak, vanilla, caramel, and whatever else comes through from your bourbon of choice.

The brown sugar cooks down into that butter and whiskey mixture, creating a smooth glaze with a perfect balance of sweet and savory. These bourbon-glazed carrots would already be plenty to wow your dinner guests, but we aren't done yet: The last couple of additions really take them over the top.

To finish the dish, we stir in toasted walnuts, adding both a roasted, nutty element and a little crunchy texture. Finally, a sprinkle of chopped chives completes the dish with a final flourish of fresh allium flavor and a pop of contrasting color. All together, you have yourself a side dish that will certainly challenge the main course for your guests' attention.