The Major Grocery Store That's Had Massive Food Recalls So Far In 2025

Walmart is the biggest and most trusted grocery store in the U.S. However, no one is perfect. Product recalls are a retailer's worst nightmare, and Walmart has already had to contend with some involving broccoli and chicken curry empanadas in 2025.

Recalls should always be taken seriously, especially Class I FDA recalls that indicate that exposure to a product is likely to cause serious harm, but luckily, some items are recalled and consumers are alerted before anyone gets sick or hurt. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with Walmart's 2025 recalls, but these products could still be in consumers' homes.

While these may not end up being among the biggest food recalls in Walmart's history like the 2019 recall of 6,000 pounds of frozen meat patties due to possible salmonella contamination, consumers should double-check their fridges and freezers for them to be on the safe side. If you find you have a recalled product, you should throw it out immediately or take it back to the store for a refund.

