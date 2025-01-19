The Major Grocery Store That's Had Massive Food Recalls So Far In 2025
Walmart is the biggest and most trusted grocery store in the U.S. However, no one is perfect. Product recalls are a retailer's worst nightmare, and Walmart has already had to contend with some involving broccoli and chicken curry empanadas in 2025.
Recalls should always be taken seriously, especially Class I FDA recalls that indicate that exposure to a product is likely to cause serious harm, but luckily, some items are recalled and consumers are alerted before anyone gets sick or hurt. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with Walmart's 2025 recalls, but these products could still be in consumers' homes.
While these may not end up being among the biggest food recalls in Walmart's history like the 2019 recall of 6,000 pounds of frozen meat patties due to possible salmonella contamination, consumers should double-check their fridges and freezers for them to be on the safe side. If you find you have a recalled product, you should throw it out immediately or take it back to the store for a refund.
Marketside broccoli florets
In January 2025, Braga Fresh issued a voluntary recall of its ready-to-eat 12-ounce Marketside broccoli florets, which were sold in some Walmart locations. The recalled bags of washed broccoli with a "best by" date of December 10, 2024, are no longer for sale in stores, but some people may still have them at home.
Braga Fresh initiated the recall as a precaution after a random sampling at a Texas store showed the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria is a bacteria that can potentially cause serious illness and health issues, especially for vulnerable groups like pregnant individuals, young children, the elderly, and people who are immunocompromised.
Twenty states were affected by the recall, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Consumers should check the back of the bag for the UPC number 6 81131 32884 5 and lot code (listed on the front) BFFG327A6.
Chicken curry empanadas
If you bought frozen chicken curry empanadas from Walmart, you may be in for a surprise when you look inside. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for these products packaged in November 2024 because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The alert came after consumers found apple cinnamon empanadas inside boxes labeled as chicken curry.
While this may not seem like a big deal, it could be dangerous for people with milk allergies. The apple cinnamon empanadas contain milk, while the chicken curry variety does not. Milk is not listed on the misbranded product.
Technically there is no recall of this product, and the affected boxes aren't in stores anymore. However, consumers who may have purchased them should be aware of the mislabeling. The packages are labeled "bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas" and have "best by" dates of May 21 and May 22, 2026.