The Biggest Recalls In Ben & Jerry's History

Known for its dozens of creative flavors and commitment to social causes, Ben & Jerry's has become an iconic name in the world of ice cream. But like any major food brand, the frozen treat maker has had its share of difficulties over the years. While most of the Vermont-based company's batches make it to customers' freezers without issue, there have been a few instances when its ice creams were pulled from shelves.

Initiated for reasons ranging from potential allergen contamination to concerns about foreign materials, these recalls highlighted some of the challenges that food producers face. Despite the setbacks, the brand has managed to maintain its reputation for transparency, addressing issues and implementing corrective measures. Let's take a look at some of the most significant recalls in Ben & Jerry's history and how the company responded. Such incidents show that imperfections can occur even when a company seems dedicated to product quality and caring about customers.