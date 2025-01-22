Food Trends That Won't Survive 2025

Not long ago, oat milk was the plant-based milk of choice for online influencers, wellness promoters, and baristas and their cafe-going customers. It tastes pretty good in a latte, after all, it's creamier than other non-dairy milks, and it's famously better for the environment than other products in this space, like almond milk. As a full mark of its ascension, Starbucks started carrying oat milk in 2021.

The product isn't going away, but its days as the dominant player in alt-milk are numbered. For one, there just might not be enough of the stuff to go around: As demand for this beverage skyrocketed in recent years, farmers have struggled to keep up. But oat milk has also lost its patina of newness, some nutritionists began to take issue with claims that it's better for you than dairy milk, and — the latest in a series of indignities — recent reports have suggested that wellness influencers have begun turning against the stuff, too. This comes amid a broader reshuffling in the area of plant-based foods: After a lot of initial enthusiasm, vegan meats are also experiencing declines in popularity, which is to say declines in sales.

Oat milk is also competing with arrivistes in the alt-milk arena: Trend watchers are forecasting that we'll be eating more pistachios in 2025, with products like pistachio milk increasingly attracting consumers' interest. Still, props to oat milk: You had a pretty good run.