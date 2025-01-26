The Special Meaning Behind Panda Express' Charity Bell

Panda Express has made headlines before for its charitable efforts. For example, in 2022, Panda Express sold clothes to raise money for groups fighting food insecurity. Then, in 2023, Panda Express sponsored a fellowship in Asian-American studies through its Panda CommUnity Fund. But some of the company's biggest charitable initiatives have been through Panda Cares, which was founded in 1999. Since its beginnings, it has raised over $375 million in funding for education, health, and relief efforts.

Panda Cares supports 134 hospitals through the Children's Miracle Network in the U.S. and Canada, donating over $172 million since 2003. Funds also go toward Panda Cares Centers of Hope, whose focus goes beyond the physical conditions and extends to the patient's overall well-being. They attempt to achieve this through programs like art therapy and counseling. Additionally, Panda Cares has provided more than $159 million in funding for schools and educational programs since 2008. The organization also raises money and donates food for disaster relief efforts, including $2.2 million that went toward Hawaii wildfire relief in 2023.

So the next time you hear a bell ring at Panda Express, just know that it's connected to these charitable efforts. According to the company, its restaurant donation boxes have collected over $333 million since 2010.

