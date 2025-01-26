The Special Meaning Behind Panda Express' Charity Bell
Panda Express changed American Chinese food forever with the advent of its ever-popular orange chicken, but the fast food chain is also changing the lives of children through its Panda Cares non-profit organization. Whenever you place your order in the restaurant, you're also asked if you'd like to round up your total for a donation to Panda Cares, which funds everything from children's healthcare to disaster relief and food donations. With every donation, the staff will ring a bell and cheer. This isn't just to say thanks; it also symbolizes the bell that cancer patients ring at medical facilities.
It's believed that around the mid-1990s, cancer centers and hospitals started ringing bells to announce when treatment has concluded. Nowadays, the meaning has evolved to include a patient's happy days, positive achievements, and milestones. That makes the practice inclusive of more people at the facility, not just the patients who are going home. The expanded meaning applies perfectly to the Panda Express tradition — as the restaurant explained in a Facebook post, "Every time our bell rings, a child finds hope."
The impact of Panda Express' Panda Cares
Panda Express has made headlines before for its charitable efforts. For example, in 2022, Panda Express sold clothes to raise money for groups fighting food insecurity. Then, in 2023, Panda Express sponsored a fellowship in Asian-American studies through its Panda CommUnity Fund. But some of the company's biggest charitable initiatives have been through Panda Cares, which was founded in 1999. Since its beginnings, it has raised over $375 million in funding for education, health, and relief efforts.
Panda Cares supports 134 hospitals through the Children's Miracle Network in the U.S. and Canada, donating over $172 million since 2003. Funds also go toward Panda Cares Centers of Hope, whose focus goes beyond the physical conditions and extends to the patient's overall well-being. They attempt to achieve this through programs like art therapy and counseling. Additionally, Panda Cares has provided more than $159 million in funding for schools and educational programs since 2008. The organization also raises money and donates food for disaster relief efforts, including $2.2 million that went toward Hawaii wildfire relief in 2023.
So the next time you hear a bell ring at Panda Express, just know that it's connected to these charitable efforts. According to the company, its restaurant donation boxes have collected over $333 million since 2010.