The Easy Way To Keep Your Turkey Burger From Crumbling

Turkey burgers have a lot going for them. First, the richly flavored meat itself has a ton of dinnertime potential — beyond that one annual holiday on which it's typically consumed. It's a pretty virtuous protein, too, providing important nutrients (B-complex vitamins, iron, potassium) while being generally healthier and better for the environment than beef.

Still, you can't just form ground turkey into a patty and throw it on the grill the same way you would a hamburger. Turkey is leaner than beef, meaning it's apt to dry out and crumble — a problem that's saddled turkey burgers with a bit of an undeserved bad reputation. Luckily, it's easy to turn them into something juicy and delicious.

What you need is a binder to help the burger hold together and retain its moisture. The good news is that you might already have one lying around. Here, we can take inspiration from meatloaf, a dish that similarly requires something to bind it together. The traditional option is eggs and breadcrumbs. Eggs provide moisture, structure, and a little fat, while breadcrumbs keep the meat from binding too tightly, ensuring a tender final product. And you don't need much of either. Figure one egg and ½ cup of breadcrumbs (homemade, store-bought, or panko) mixed into every pound of turkey along with other seasonings like salt, pepper, onions, celery, or Sriracha (for a spicy turkey burger).

