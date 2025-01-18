The Easy Way To Keep Your Turkey Burger From Crumbling
Turkey burgers have a lot going for them. First, the richly flavored meat itself has a ton of dinnertime potential — beyond that one annual holiday on which it's typically consumed. It's a pretty virtuous protein, too, providing important nutrients (B-complex vitamins, iron, potassium) while being generally healthier and better for the environment than beef.
Still, you can't just form ground turkey into a patty and throw it on the grill the same way you would a hamburger. Turkey is leaner than beef, meaning it's apt to dry out and crumble — a problem that's saddled turkey burgers with a bit of an undeserved bad reputation. Luckily, it's easy to turn them into something juicy and delicious.
What you need is a binder to help the burger hold together and retain its moisture. The good news is that you might already have one lying around. Here, we can take inspiration from meatloaf, a dish that similarly requires something to bind it together. The traditional option is eggs and breadcrumbs. Eggs provide moisture, structure, and a little fat, while breadcrumbs keep the meat from binding too tightly, ensuring a tender final product. And you don't need much of either. Figure one egg and ½ cup of breadcrumbs (homemade, store-bought, or panko) mixed into every pound of turkey along with other seasonings like salt, pepper, onions, celery, or Sriracha (for a spicy turkey burger).
Other tips for keeping your turkey burgers moist and tasty
Eggs and breadcrumbs aren't the only options for juicing up a turkey burger. Some cooks like a spoonful or two of mayonnaise — which, after all, is largely egg. Finely minced mushroom is another popular choice, providing rich flavor and a ton of moisture. Depending on your preference, use ½ pound of mushrooms — cremini, shiitake, or whatever you prefer — per pound of turkey or even equal amounts. (Hot tip: The food processor is your friend when it comes to mincing mushrooms.) Yet another option from the vegetable world: smashed avocados, which create a luscious, creamy texture. Try two avocados per pound of turkey.
Some other tips for turkey burger success: When shopping, look for darker meat like ground thighs instead of lean meat like breasts. Fat equals moisture and flavor. When combining the ingredients, take care not to overwork the mixture, which could cause toughness. Because turkey isn't as flavorful as beef, use a heavier hand with the seasoning, and think about adding umami-rich ingredients such as a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce or a bit of soy sauce.
And, as with any burger, cheese can only help — not just as a topping but within the patty itself, which you can further amp up by mixing in a handful of shredded or cubed cheese. Now, what kind of sauce are you gonna put on your turkey burger? We”ve ranked 11 store-bought burger sauces if you need suggestions.