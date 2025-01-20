KFC Vs Raising Cane's: Which Chain Makes The Best Chicken Tenders?

In October 2024, KFC revamped its proprietary chicken tender recipe, replacing Extra Crispy Tenders with Original Recipe Tenders. What makes the newer item distinct is its incorporation of the same signature 11 herbs and spices that flavor the breading on KFC's classic fried chicken. Any fast food chicken tender, of course, must reckon with the behemoth that is Raising Cane's. When KFC introduced its new tenders, customers' passion for the famously delicious Raising Cane's chicken was already fueling considerable growth for the Raising Cane's brand. Meanwhile, KFC struggled in 2024, prompting corporate restructuring and rebranding initiatives heading into 2025.

When I compared Popeyes tenders to Raising Cane's tenders, the latter chain won pretty handily. Simply put, Raising Cane's maintains a streamlined menu that helps ensure a high level of quality, and it's hard for a more comprehensive chain like Popeyes to compete. With that said, KFC's Original Recipe Tenders were pretty explicitly crafted to rival competitors like — and perhaps most importantly — Raising Cane's. With that in mind, I picked up tenders from both KFC and Raising Cane's and tried them side-by-side. Here's how they fared against one another in nine categories before my pick for the chain that makes the best chicken tenders overall.