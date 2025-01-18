The Easiest Ingredient For Perfect Empanada Dough

Empanada recipes are as diverse as the families who pass them down as treasured heirlooms. Each has unique tricks and methods praised as the key to the perfect empanada. Still, all empanadas start with dough — and pastry dough can be fickle, depending on what type of fat you use. Mashed consulted Lorena Cantarovici, the founder and CEO of Maria Empanada, an Argentinian restaurant in Denver, Colorado, to find out which works best.

"The easiest fat to work with in making empanada dough is shortening, and it is what we recommend to anyone making empanada dough at home," Cantarovici advises. Technically, shortening is any fat that remains solid at room temperature. It shortens the gluten strands in dough, giving baked goods a flaky texture. In this case, Cantarovici is referring to vegetable shortenings like Crisco, made with hydrogenated vegetable oil. Commonly used in pie crust (which is similar to empanada dough), it's easier to use than something like tallow or butter due to its soft texture and higher melting point.

One of the mistakes everyone makes with homemade empanadas is using warm ingredients. Shortening's high melting point makes it more forgiving, so it less sensitive to the room temperature or the heat from your hands. Plus, shortening is much softer than butter when chilled, making it easier to cut into the flour.

