With their flaky exterior and choice of tasty fillings, empanadas are up there with some of the best foods of all time. These little pastries make great snacks, light lunches, or even full dinners if you eat enough of them. But there are some mistakes everyone makes with homemade empanadas that can leave your attempts disappointing.

You might have your favorite spot to pick them up, but maybe your attempts to make them at home have fallen flat. Even following an authentic empanada recipe might not always give you the results you want because there are lots of small things that can go wrong. This can seem daunting, but once you get your head around it, you can learn how to make perfect empanadas every time.

We spoke to five empanada experts, including chefs and recipe developers, to learn some of the common pitfalls with these pastries. Interviewing those in the know helped us pinpoint the exact ways they go wrong so you can learn how to avoid these issues. Before you know it, you'll be the one everyone comes to for empanada advice.

